Nelson County draft budget includes 5% for employees next fiscal year

A draft budget for fiscal year 2022 introduced to the Nelson County Board of Supervisors during a special called meeting March 19 includes a proposed 5% pay raise for full- and part-time employees following a year where the county had to forego any pay hike because of the pandemic.

Figures presented to the board of supervisors detail a projected budget of more than $41.7 million based on current tax rates and revenue streams, a slight dip of 1.3% from the current fiscal year.

Director of Finance Candy McGarry said built into the next fiscal year’s budget is an additional $2.9 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, a $1.9 trillion economic aid package which President Joe Biden signed into law March 11.

Neighboring Amherst County is set to receive $6.1 million. Nelson officials did not elaborate during budget talks on what they planned to use the stimulus money for.

County Administrator Steve Carter said the proposed raise for county employees follows the lead of the state and other local entities, like Nelson County Public Schools, in also including similar raises for the next fiscal year. Proposed salary and benefits increases for next fiscal year total more than $320,000.