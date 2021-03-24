Nelson County draft budget includes 5% for employees next fiscal year

A draft budget for fiscal year 2022 introduced to the Nelson County Board of Supervisors during a special called meeting March 19 includes a proposed 5% pay raise for full- and part-time employees following a year where the county had to forego any pay hike because of the pandemic.
Figures presented to the board of supervisors detail a projected budget of more than $41.7 million based on current tax rates and revenue streams, a slight dip of 1.3% from the current fiscal year.
Director of Finance Candy McGarry said built into the next fiscal year’s budget is an additional $2.9 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, a $1.9 trillion economic aid package which President Joe Biden signed into law March 11.
Neighboring Amherst County is set to receive $6.1 million. Nelson officials did not elaborate during budget talks on what they planned to use the stimulus money for.
County Administrator Steve Carter said the proposed raise for county employees follows the lead of the state and other local entities, like Nelson County Public Schools, in also including similar raises for the next fiscal year. Proposed salary and benefits increases for next fiscal year total more than $320,000.
“This appears to be the time when we do have some available money to do some raises so as long as it’s equitable across the board I’m OK with it,” North District Supervisor Tommy Harvey said.
Part of the budget approved by the Nelson County School Board during its March 11 meeting includes state funds for a similar pay hike for some positions but requires local money to make up the difference. The division’s request of $206,800 — NCPS’ anticipated shortfall for FY22 — is included in the county’s budget.
Other proposed expenditure increases include more than $206,000 for the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail, which the county contributes to and about $194,000 for the general reassessment. The budget includes an increase of more than $301,000 for general county department operations, also.
County employees last year only received bonuses as supervisors had to nix proposed pay raises in response to COVID-19. The fiscal year before that, supervisors approved raises of 3%.
The draft budget presented to supervisors March 19 does not include any proposed local tax increases in the next fiscal year, McGarry said.
County staff is recommending level funding for all currently funded agencies except for the Nelson Memorial Library and the Nelson County Health Department.
With the completion of both the Blue Ridge Tunnel project and Nelson Memorial Library expansion in the current fiscal year, no new “larger capital projects” were included in the budget reviewed during the special called meeting.
There are, however, multiple capital outlay expenditures to the tune of a combined $1.55 million, an increase of almost 12% over the current fiscal year. McGarry said those projects would be paid for using the total FY21 carryover funds of $1.2 million and more than $341,000 to cover those projects.
One of the budgetary “wild cards” for the next fiscal year is the toll of the general reassessment at the end of the year, Carter said.
“We think this time it’s going to be a negative number but we just don’t know yet,” Carter said.