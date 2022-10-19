Nelson County Public Schools enrollment numbers continue down

The latest enrollment figures for the Nelson County Public Schools 2022-2023 school year show a 4% decline from last year and that the bulk of the student population is in higher grade levels.

It falls in line with five years of enrollment data, and a downward-trending bar graph NCPS Assistant Superintendent for Administration Shannon Irvin presented to school board members in January.

In 2017, total funded enrollment for all four county schools was 1,829. Funded enrollment has declined on average 71 students per year since then — with an outlying decrease from 2019 to 2020 of 116 students. Total funded enrollment during the 2021-2022 school year was 1,473. According to NCPS Supervisor of Instruction and Info Systems Ryan Yarzebinski, the division’s total funded enrollment this year is 1,413.

Yarzebinski made the distinction between full-time enrollment and funded enrollment during his presentation to school board members Oct. 13. Full-time, or “students in seats” enrollment, is all the students NCPS is responsible for providing instruction to — 1,473 in 2022-2023 — whereas funded enrollment is that number minus any students whose educational services are impacted by funding outside NCPS: pre-K students, students in regional special education programs and students who receive tuition from the Comprehensive Services Act.

Of that 1,473 full-time enrollment, 69% are white, 14% are Black, 12% are Hispanic, 5% are multi-racial, 1% are Asian and 1% are American Indian, according to the presentation. White and Black student demographic groups mirrored the overall enrollment change, both decreasing by about 4%, while the number of Hispanic students increased by 1.8%.

Economically disadvantaged students, who make up 61% of the student body, only decreased by 0.4%, or 4 students.

“This is not the same magnitude as other demographic subgroups nor is it relative to the overall variance. And basically what I gleaned from that — our economically disadvantaged students are not the ones withdrawing. They’re not the ones going to homeschool, they’re not the ones going to private school, they’re staying with us and that also has implications beyond k-12 because that’s the community we have to serve,” Yarzebinski said.

He was also able to track where the students who left went after withdrawing. Of the 101 students who withdrew after the last day of school in May 2022, ten enrolled in private school, 23 in homeschooling, 60 went to another Virginia public school, four moved out of state, and six could not be accounted for.

Yarzebinski also broke down the student population by grade level and demonstrated a trend of fewer students in lower grade levels. Elementary grades one through four average 89 students per grade; middle school grades five through eight average 115 students per grade; high school grades nine through 12 average 129 students per grade.

“So as we go down the grade levels our cohort levels shrink, so we’re carrying the bulk of our students at the high school,” he said.

School board representative George Cheape asked if cohort size is likely to change as classes move up.

“I’d say less than 5% fluctuation from year to year. We were hoping we would see a boost coming out of COVID with some of our lower grade levels. We did see a marginal one but not as much as we would have liked or wished for. I would say grades three and up we would see marginal fluctuation from year to year,” Yarzebinski said.

School Board Chair Shannon Powell asked him if he’s seen any trends around withdrawals.

“From a 5-year span I’d say COVID has blown it out of the water — we see a lot more withdrawal for private and homeschooling since COVID than we have seen before COVID,” Yarzebinski said.