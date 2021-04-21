Nelson County Public Schools eye full return to in-person learning for fall

Nelson County Public Schools is looking to break from the precedent it has established this past year as the division focuses on the fall 2021 semester with a full five days of in-person instruction.

During a recent Nelson County School Board meeting, Superintendent Martha Eagle outlined while the division is planning to return five days per week, an entirely virtual option will be available for students and families through the newly restructured Virtual Virginia program.

Eagle said this program would be available for any student in grades kindergarten through 12. Students also would have their own teachers but would otherwise remain a part of the NCPS system, allowing them to participate in activities and athletics.

She also noted the division was looking to guidance from the Virginia LEARNS (Leading, Engaging, Assessing, Recovering, Nurturing and Succeeding) Workgroup, a team established to examine the reopening and recovery of schools, as it enacts its own plan for the fall.

On April 13, the group, appointed by Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane, released a guidance document proving recommendations and resources for Virginia public schools to resume or expand in-person instruction for the 2021-2022 school year, the Virginia Department of Education announced.