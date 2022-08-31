Nelson County Sheriff's calls, Aug. 15 to Aug. 21

AUG. 15Miscellaneous call, Afton Mountain Road; Follow up, Tye Brook Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Tye Brook Hwy.; Harassment, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, Katies Way; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Blundell Hollow Road; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic accident, River Road; 6 traffic stops
AUG. 16 Suspicious activity, Pottery Lane; Medical call, Woodson Lane; Miscellaneous call, Tye Brook Hwy.; Welfare check, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Assist agency, Front St.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Callohill Drive; Lock out service, James River Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Quail Run Drive; Property damage, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Harvey Road; Traffic accident, Freshwater Cove Lane; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Callohill Drive; Suspicious person/vehicle, Morse Lane; 3 traffic stops.
AUG. 17Suspicious activity, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Avon Road; Assist citizen, Locust Grove Lane; Traffic accident, Laurel Road; Follow up, Shaeffers Hollow Lane; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Lock out service, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Follow up, Quail Run Drive; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Trespass, James River Road; Building check, Schuyler Road; Follow up, Jacks Hill Road; Burglary alarm, Toms Lane; Follow up, Quail Run Drive; Property damage, Cove Mountain Lane; Warrant service, Phoenix Road; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Traffic control, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, River Road; Assist agency, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Burglary alarm, Eades Lane; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Callohill Drive; 3 traffic stops.
AUG. 18Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Welfare check, Tye River Road; Assist citizen, Callohill Drive; Traffic accident, Myndus Road; Disturbance, Persimmon Hill Drive; Miscellaneous call, Freshwater Cove Lane; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist agency, Schuyler Road; Medical call, Buena Vista Drive; Transport, Lynchburg; Larceny, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Warrant service, Sunrise Drive; Welfare check, Midway Mills Lane; Miscellaneous call, Afton Mountain Road; Transport, Shenandoah; Warrant service, Norwood Road; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Building check, Norwood Road; Miscellaneous call, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic control, Chapel Hollow Road; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Lynchburg; Transport, Shenandoah; 2 traffic stops
AUG. 19Traffic accident, Afton Mountain Road; Assist citizen, Glass Hollow Road; Follow up, Graywinds Lane; Disturbance, Glass Hollow Road; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist agency, Courthouse Square; Assist agency, Schuyler Road; Disturbance, Graywinds Lane; Follow up, Norwood Road; Theft, Norwood Road; Burglary, Adial Road; Fraud, Courthouse Square; Assist agency, Edinburgh Drive; Transport, Courthouse Square; Transport, Callohill Drive; 2 traffic stops.
AUG. 20Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Property damage, Harris Lane; Hit and run, Phoenix Road; Disturbance, Courthouse Square; Assist agency, Higginbotham Creek Road; Warrant service, Phoenix Road; Assist citizen, Norwood Road; Trespass, James River Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Abandoned vehicle, Front St.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Pauls Creek Road; Follow up, Glass Hollow Road; Civil dispute, Tanbark Drive; Miscellaneous call, Rockfish Valley hwy.; Disturbance, Variety Mills Road; Warrant service, Paloma Farm Lane; Warrant service, Adial Road; Assist citizen, Patrick Henry Hwy.; 6 traffic stops.
AUG. 21Welfare check, Rockfish Gap Tpk.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Stagebridge Road; Suspicious activity, Blundell Hollow Road; Follow up, Norwood Road; Disabled vehicle, Buck Creek Lane; Follow up, Schuyler; Transport, Courthouse Square; Threats, Diggs Mountain Road; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Road hazard, James River Road; Assist citizen, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Colleen Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Buffalo Mines Road.
Source: Nelson County Sheriff’s Office