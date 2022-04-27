Nelson County Sheriffs calls: March 28 to April 10

MARCH 28

Theft, Montreal Lane; Traffic accident, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Road hazard, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Road hazard, Richmond Hwy.; Theft, Courthouse Square; Theft, Zinks Mill School Road; Lock out service, Hillside Lane; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Medical call, Sleepy Hollow Road; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Faber Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Identity theft, Courthouse Square; Suspicious person/vehicle, Rockfish River Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Rockfish River Road; Road hazard, Tye River Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; 8 traffic stops

MARCH 29

Assist citizen, Ridge Drive; Welfare check, Dickie Road; Burglary alarm, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Follow up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Fox Hollow Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Glass Hollow Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, Salem Road; Miscellaneous call, Fox Hollow Road; Disturbance, Ridge Drive; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Road hazard, Richmond Hwy.; Assist agency, Midway Mills Lane; Welfare check, Rockfish River Road; Assist citizen, Ridge Drive; Burglary alarm, Highland Drive; 7 traffic stops

MARCH 30

Medical call, Fox Hollow Road; Miscellaneous call, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Lock out service, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Drug violation, Drumheller Orchard Lane; Traffic accident, Richmond Hwy.; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Dickie Road; Assist agency, Courthouse Square; Disturbance, Tucson Lane; Lock out service, Piedmont Road; Assist agency, Ridge Drive; Lock out service, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Montreal Lane; Transport, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Fox Hollow Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Glade Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Suspicious person/vehicle, Gunter Hollow Lane; Transport, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Threats, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Berry Hill Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Suspicious person/vehicle, Roseland Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Fox Hollow Road; 18 traffic stops

MARCH 31

Disturbance, Glade Road; Follow up, Drumheller Orchard Lane; Follow up, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Burglary alarm, Front St.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Trespass, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Ball Mountain Lane; Burglary alarm, Avon Road; Property damage, Carter Hill Road; Follow up, Farrar Bridge Lane; Disabled vehicle, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Rockfish River Road; Fraud, Rockfish Gap Tpk.; Assist agency, Rockfish River Road; Fraud, Farrar Bridge Lane; Burglary alarm, Capel Lane; Follow up, Old Mill Road; Lock out service, Oak Ridge Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Suspicious person/vehicle, Gunter Hollow Lane; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Mill Lane; 6 traffic stops

APRIL 1

Threats, Tye River Road; Building check, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, North Fork Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Tye River Road; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Civil dispute, Tucker Spencer Trl.; Follow up, Montreal Lane; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, Front St.; Lock out service, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Medical call, Cabell Road; Burglary alarm, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Disturbance, Stagebridge Road; Harassment, Rockfish Gap Tpk.; 3 traffic stops

APRIL 2

Suspicious activity, Indian Branch Lane; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Transport, Complex; Welfare check, Fox Hollow Road; Threats, Tanbark Plaza; Welfare check, Front St.; Warrant service, Findlay Mountain Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Hubbards Hill Lane; Warrant service, Roseland Road; Property damage, Cary Lane; Warrant service, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disturbance, Ridge Drive; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disturbance, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Civil dispute, Tye River Road; Civil dispute, Courthouse Square; Theft, Buffalo Mines Road; Property damage, Rockfish River Road; Property damage, Rockfish River Road; Burglary alarm, Critzer Shop Road; Disturbance, Front St.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Assist agency, Blue Ridge Parkway; 2 traffic stops

APRIL 3

Building check, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Follow up, Fox Hollow Road; Follow up, Zinks Mill School Road; Medical alarm, Shiloh Loop; Warrant service, Jennys Creek Road; Assist citizen, Aerial Drive; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Civil dispute, Tye River Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Disturbance, Lowesville Road; Burglary alarm, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Trespass, Tye River Road; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Burglary alarm, Wilson Hill Road; Warrant service, Allens Creek Road; Property damage, Spring Lane; Fraud, Lookaway Hills Drive; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Suspicious person/vehicle, Glade Road; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Warrant service, Cub Creek Road; Follow up, Rockfish Gap Tpk.; Burglary alarm, Critzer Shop Road; Follow up, Tye Brook Hwy.; Trespass, Ridge Drive; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Colleen Road; Suspicious activity, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Burglary, Woodson Road

APRIL 4

Suspicious person/vehicle, Fox Hollow Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Callohill Drive; Miscellaneous call, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Follow up, Buena Vista Drive; Suspicious person/vehicle, Rockfish River Road; Warrant service, Farrar Bridge Lane; Follow up, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Follow up, Front St.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Trespass, Windy Acres Cir.; Follow up, Lynchburg; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Glade Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Lonesome Pine Road; Follow up, Cub Creek Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Buffalo Station Dr.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Suspicious person/vehicle, Front St.; Theft, Rockfish School Lane; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Property damage, Rockfish School Lane; Road hazard, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Burglary alarm, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Traffic control, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Follow up, Giles Lane; Follow up, Tye Brook Hwy.; Follow up, Lookaway Hills Drive; Follow up, Fox Hollow Road; Disabled vehicle, Rockfish Tpk.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Burglary, Edgehill Way; 1 traffic stop

APRIL 5

Transport, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Fox Hollow Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Fox Hollow Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Morse Lane; Welfare check, Stevens Cove Road; Suspicious activity, Avon Road; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Welfare check, Salem Road; Transport, Complex; Disturbance, Aerial Drive; Fraud, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Complex; Burglary alarm, Critzer Shop Road; Disabled vehicle, Glade Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; 2 traffic stops

APRIL 6

Suspicious activity, Irish Road; Building check, Piedmont Road; Lock out service, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Variety Mills Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Lake Nelson Lane; Warrant service, Marietta Lane; Miscellaneous call, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Cow Hollow Road; Follow up, Woodson Road; Welfare check, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Trespass, Ridge Drive; Assist agency, Ridge Drive; Miscellaneous call, The Pines Lane; Transport, Courthouse Square; Abandoned vehicle, Beech Grove Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Burglary alarm, Falling Springs Drive; 1 traffic stops

APRIL 7

Burglary alarm, Critzer Shop Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Building check, Roseland Road; Follow up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Salem Road; Disabled vehicle, Old Turnpike Road; Miscellaneous call, The Pines Lane; Miscellaneous call, Salem Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, Front St.; Traffic accident, River Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Boxwood Farm Road; Assist agency, Sleepy Hollow Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Main St.; Fraud, Rockfish River Road; Miscellaneous call, The Pines Lane; Warrant service, Blundell Hollow Road; Warrant service, Gold Mine Lane; Warrant service, Pauls Creek Road; Road hazard, Laurel Road; Trespass, Cub Creek Road; Miscellaneous call, Cub Creek Road; Assist agency, Tanbark Drive; Warrant service, Ridge Drive; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.

Source: Nelson County Sheriff’s Office

APRIL 8

Burglary alarm, Critzer Shop Road; Follow up, Cooperative Way; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Theft, Cooperative Way; Suspicious person/vehicle, Vineyard Lane; Follow up, Adial Road; Civil dispute, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Burglary alarm, Callohill Drive; Follow up, James River Road; Follow up, Adial Road; Threats, Findlay Mountain Road; Traffic accident, laurel Road; Fraud, Starvale Lane; Follow up, Boxwood Farm Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Tye Brook Hwy.; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, The Pines Lane; Suspicious person/vehicle, Callohill Drive; 2 traffic stops

APRIL 9

Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; DUI, Boxwood Farm Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Burglary alarm, Critzer Shop Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Vehicle fire, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Vineyard Lane; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Civil dispute, Phoenix Road; Disabled vehicle, Old Rose Mill Road; Civil dispute, Craigtown Road; Traffic control, Old Rose Mill Road; Disturbance, Norwood Road; Suspicious activity, Mountain Road; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Burglary alarm, Mountain Ridge Lane; Suspicious activity, Williams Creek Lane; 2 traffic stops

APRIL 10

Follow up, Old Stoney Creek Road; Miscellaneous call, The Pines Lane; Follow up, Old Stoney Creek Road; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Weapon violation, Old Stoney Creek Road; Suspicious activity, Mountain Road; Assist motorist, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Theft, Stage Road; 1 traffic stop

