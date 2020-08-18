Nelson County Sheriff's Office calls: Aug. 1 to 7

AUG. 1
Miscellaneous call, Rockfish River Road; Miscellaneous call, Tanbark Drive; Suspicious activity, Salem Road; Disabled vehicle, James River Road; Trespassing, Laurel Road; Burglary alarm, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Disturbance, Deer Run Lane; Road hazard, James River Road; Disabled vehicle, Rockfish Crossing; Trash complaint, Greenfield Road; Assist other agency, Wildwood Trail; Suspicious person/vehicle, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Wills Lane; Fraud, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Rockfish School Lane; Building check, Beech Grove Road; Building check, Mosbys Run; Road hazard, James River Road; two traffic stops;
AUG. 2
Disturbance, Norwood Road; Welfare check, Callohill Drive; Welfare check, Glade Road; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Road hazard, Stagebridge Road; Building check, Chapel Hollow Road; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Road hazard, Afton Mountain Road; Traffic accident, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; six traffic stops;
AUG. 3
Suspicious person/vehicle, Tye River Road; Civil dispute, Ridge Drive; Welfare check, Deer Run Lane; Welfare check, Phoenix Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Harassment, Courthouse Square; Found items, Buffalo Mines Road; Follow up, Afton Mtn Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Toms Lane; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Larceny, Courthouse Square; Assist agency, Lowesville Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Pounding Branch Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Building check, Rockfish River Road; Miscellaneous call, Carter Road; Transport, Complex;
AUG. 4
Suspicious activity, Wilson Hill Road; Road hazard, Tye River Road; Follow up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Glade Road; Miscellaneous call, Jenkins Lane; Welfare check, Richmond Hwy.; Reckless driving, Rosemill Road; Harassment, Courthouse Square; Fraud, Freshwater Cove Lane; Fraud, Adial Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Stoney Creek; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Transport, Complex; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Blue Ridge Parkway; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Sherwood Forest Lane; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic accident, Irish Road; Burglary alarm, Critzer Shop Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Suspicious person/vehicle, Front St.; one traffic stop;
AUG. 5
Traffic accident, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Wilson Hill Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Phoenix Road; Miscellaneous call, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Transport, Complex; Trespass, Phoenix Road; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Assist agency, Richmond Hwy.; Assist agency, Courthouse Square; Burglary alarm, Diggs Mountain Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Assist agency, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Road hazard, Tye River Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Disturbance, Old Stoney Creek Road; Civil dispute, Sunny Acres Lane; Transport, Middle River Regional Jail; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, Carter Road; Building check, Piedmont Road; Civil dispute, Courthouse Square; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Road hazard, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Burglary alarm, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Assist agency, May Apple Lane; Miscellaneous call, Front St.; eight traffic stops;
AUG. 6
Disturbance, Ridge Drive; Suspicious activity, Grape Lawn Drive; Disturbance, Callohill Drive; Lock out service, Tiffany Lane.
