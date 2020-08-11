Nelson County Sheriff's Office calls: July 11 to July 31

July 11
Burglary alarm, Critzer Shop Road; Disabled vehicle, River Road; Burglary alarm, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Road hazard, Rockfish River Road; Trespass, North Fork Road; Fraud, Old Roseland Road; Follow up, Ridge Drive; Disturbance, Rockfish River Road; Threats, Variety Mills Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Theft, Arrington Road; Miscellaneous call, Blueberry Lane; Prowler, Buena Vista Drive; Suspicious activity, Lowesville Road; two traffic stops;
July 12
Disturbance, Freshwater Cove; Suspicious activity, Fox Hollow Road; Miscellaneous call, James River Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Hunting Lodge Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Threats, Schuyler Road; Trespass, Gold Mine Lane; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Blueberry Lane; Trespass, Schuyler; Burglary, Wheelers Cove Road; Disturbance, Keys Church Road; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Phoenix Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Disturbance, South Powells Island Road; Disturbance, Nancys Drive; Found items, Woodson Road;
July 13
Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Front St.; Suspicious activity, S. Powells Island Road; Miscellaneous call, Jennys Creek Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Lock out service, Grape Lawn Drive; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Gold Mine Lane; Miscellaneous call, Gold Mine Lane; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Callohill Drive; Disabled vehicle, Ridge St.; Welfare check, Riverside Drive; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Fraud, Quail Run Drive; Building check, Chapel Hollow Road; Threats, Adial Road; Suspicious activity, Taylor Creek Road; Follow up, Towler Way; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Disturbance, Tye Brook Hwy.; Harassment, Courthouse Square; two traffic stops;
July 14
Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Transport, Complex; Burglary alarm, Front Street; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Assist agency, River Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Assist agency, Pharsalia Road; Follow up, Front Street; Harassment, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Welfare check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Main St.; Miscellaneous call, Salem Road; Welfare check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Glass Hollow Road; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; one traffic stop;
July 15
Prowler, Laurel Road; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disturbance, Piedmont Road; Road hazard, Court Street; Theft, Forest Lane; Lock out service, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Danville; Threats, Court St.; Disturbance, Lena Rose Lane; Harassment, Old Turnpike Road; Welfare check, Hatties Lane; Civil Dispute, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Civil dispute, Oak Ridge Road; Welfare check, Tucson Lane;
July 16
Burglary alarm, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Civil dispute, Maple Lane; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, James River Road; Fraud, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Property damage, Callohill Drive; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Disturbance, Wilson Hill Road; Disturbance, Thomas Nelson Hwy.;
July 17
Burglary alarm, Piedmont Road; Miscellaneous call, Callohill Drive; Transport, Staunton; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Burglary alarm, Level Green Road; Suspicious activity, Buck Creek Lane; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Assist agency, Tye River Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Trespass, S. Powell Island Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Lock out service, Greenfield Road; Suspicious activity, S. Powells Island Road; Building check, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Firework violation, Edgehill Way; DUI, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Disturbance, Crawfords Knob Lane; four traffic stops;
July 18
Suspicious activity, Rockfish School Lane; Miscellaneous call, Helena Lane; Transport, Complex; DUI, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Traffic accident, Hager Lane; Property damage, Ponton Lane; Assist citizen, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Road hazard, Irish Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Fox Hollow; Trespass, Deer Run; Miscellaneous call, Tye Brook Hwy.; Stolen vehicle, Tanbark Drive; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Arrington Road; Suspicious activity, Beech Grove Road; one traffic stop;
July 19
Suspicious activity, Ponton Lane; Welfare check, Piedmont Road; Disabled vehicle, River Road; Burglary alarm, Marietta Lane; Miscellaneous call, Love Road; Suspicious activity, Buffalo Mines Road; Follow up, Ponton Lane; Trespassing, Deer Run Drive; Transport, Complex; Disturbance, Critzer Shop Road; Miscellaneous call, Virginia Lane; Disturbance, Jennys Creek Road; Miscellaneous call, Fox Hollow Road;
July 20
Transport, Middle River Regional Jail; Transport, Complex; Harassment, Wild Cherry Lane; Theft, Afton Mountain Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Transport, Middle River Regional Jail; Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Civil dispute, Salem Road; Traffic accident, Beech Grove Road; Suspicious activity, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Transport, Complex; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Fraud, Hayes Branch Road; Burglary, Critzer Shop Road; Traffic accident, Rockfish Gap Tpke.; Miscellaneous call, Morse Lane; Miscellaneous call, Keys Church Road; Welfare check, Front St.; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Welfare check, Blue Ridge Parkway; Follow up, Appleberry Mountain Road; Disturbance, Afton Mtn. Road; Follow up, Faber Road; Follow up, Avon Road; Disabled vehicle, Afton Mountain Road;
July 21
Follow up, Courthouse Square; Transport, Complex; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Civil dispute, Courthouse Square; Abandoned vehicle, Rockfish Gap Tpke.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Pounding Branch Road; Fraud, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Drumheller Orchard Lane; Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Threats, Love Road; Transport, Complex; Lock out service, Piedmont Road; Miscellaneous call, East Branch Loop; Follow up, Faber Road; Suspicious activity, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.;
July 22
Suspicious activity, Roseland Road; Traffic accident, River Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Burglary alarm, Hickory Creek Road; Transport, Complex; Transport, Henrico; Trespass, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Assist agency, Greenfield Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Transport, Complex; Property damage, Callohill Drive; Found items, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Lock out service, Callohill Drive; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Road hazard, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Road hazard, Afton Mtn. Road; Suspicious activity, Mountain Road; Suspicious activivty, Rodes Farm Drive; Road hazard, Rt. 250; Disturbance, Rodes Valley Drive; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Assist agency, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Rockfish River Road; Road hazard, Critzer Shop Road; Suspicious activity, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Larceny, Sonshine Lane; Welfare check, Village Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; nine traffic stops;
July 23
Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Noise complaint, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Beech Grove Road; Civil dispute, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Front St.; Trash complaint, Lake Nelson Lane; Welfare check, Court St.; Reckless driving, River Road; Harassment, Jones Creek Lane; Theft, Garwood Lane; Building check, Three Ridges Lane; Disabled vehicle, James River Road; Road hazard, Main St.; Road hazard, Oak Ridge Road; Suspicious activity, Laurel Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; one traffic stop;
July 24
Building check, Variety Mills Road; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Union School Drive; Disturbance, Beech Grove Road; Welfare check, Post Office Lane; Follow up, Union School Drive; Property damage, Schuyler Road; Suspicious activity, Oak Ridge Road; Property damage, Salem Road; Hit and run, Callohill Drive; Suspicious activity, Callohill Drive; Follow up, Eades Lane; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Pharsalia Road; Follow up, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Follow up, Hayes Branch Road; Building check, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Property damage, High Peak Lane; two traffic stops;
July 25
Property damage, Schuyler Road; Building check, Laurel Hill Lane; Suspicious activity, Waddell Lane; Trespass, Tye Brook Hwy.; Property damage, Norwood Road; Lock out service, Docs Lane; Disturbance, Adial Road; Larceny, Avon Road; Burglary alarm, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Trespass, Schuyler Road; Burglary alarm, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Larceny, Piney River Drive; Disturbance, Adial Road; Follow up, Avon Road; Suspicious activity, Sleepy Hollow Road; one traffic stop;
July 26
Suspicious vehicle, Taylor Creek Road; Traffic accident, Anderson Lane; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Building check, Rockfish Valley hwy.; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disturbance, Adial Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Building check, Love Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Disturbance, Ridge Drive; Burglary alarm, North Fork Road; Civil dispute, Rodes Valley Drive; Follow up, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Disturbance, Gladstone Road; Welfare check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Trespass, Front St.;
July 27
Suspicious activity, Afton Circle; Road hazard, Rockfish River Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Blue Ridge Parkway; Harassment, Lyons Hollow; Welfare check, Whippoorwill Lane; Traffic accident, Wheelers Cove; Follow up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Abandoned vehicle, Tye Yard Road; Miscellaneous call, S. Powells Island Road; Building check, Variety Mills Road; three traffic stops;
July 28
Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Spruce Creek Lane; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Trash complaint, Little Stoney Lane; Suspicious activity, Front St.; Suspicious activity, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Transport, Complex; Fraud, Satinwood Lane; Building check, Afton; Building check, Afton Mountain Road; Building check, Afton Depot Lane; Assist agency, Smokeys Drive; Lock out service, Callohill Drive; Follow up, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Found items, Piney River; Transport, Complex; Welfare check, Coxs Creek Lane; two traffic stops;
July 29
Burglary alarm, Three Ridges Lane; Trespass, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Assist agency, Salem Road; Suspicious activity, Courthouse Square; Threats, Salem Road; Assist agency, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Larceny, N. Powells Island Road; Follow up, Front St.; Suspicious activity, Old Rose Mill Road; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Civil dispute, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Follow up, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Follow up, Rockfish School Lane; Burglary alarm, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Welfare check, Rodes Valley Drive; Welfare check, Cedar Lane; Welfare check, Rockfish River Road; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Glade Road; Abandoned vehicle, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Adial Road; three traffic stops;
July 30
Burglary alarm, Tanbark Plaza; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Property damage, Callohill Drive; Lock out service, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Road hazard, Arrington Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Callohill Drive; Follow up, Front St.; Miscellaneous call, Adial Road; Disturbance, Front St.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Lock out service, Salem Road; Lock out service, Main St.; Larceny, Wright Lane; Lock out service, Richmond Hwy.; Welfare check, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Building check, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Fraud, Greenfield Road; Welfare check, Front St.; four traffic stops;
July 31
Transport, Courthouse Square; Building check, Afton Mountain Road; Building check, Greenfield Road; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Burglary alarm, Mosbys Run; Transport, Complex; Follow up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist agency, Ridge Drive; Follow up, High Peak Lane; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Road hazard, Afton Mtn. Road; Welfare check, Variety Mills Road; Road hazard, Roseland; Suspicious activity, Arrington Road; Lock out service, James River Road; Miscellaneous call, Coxs Creek Lane.
Source: Nelson County Sheriff’s Office
