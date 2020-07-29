Nelson County Sheriff's Office calls: June 20-July 10

June 20
Transport, Courthouse Square; Building check, Callohill Drive; Follow up, Roseland Road; Burglary alarm, Tanbark Plaza; Suspicious activity, Afton Mountain Road; Reckless driving, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Fraud, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Follow up, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Trespass, Salem Road; Abandoned vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Burglary alarm, Cooperative Way; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Piedmont Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Afton; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Disturbance, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Main Street; 4 traffic stops
June 21
Burglary alarm, Callohill Drive; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Road hazard, Front Street; Reckless driving, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Tillman Lane; Miscellaneous call, Cedar Creek Road; Harassment, Riverside Drive; Miscellaneous call, Allen Dale Drive; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Roseland Road; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Ridge Drive; Miscellaneous call, Ridge Drive; Miscellaneous call, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Elk Mountain Road; Suspicious activity, Roseland Road; 3 traffic stops
June 22
Suspicious activity, Rock Creek Lane; Suspicious activity, Rock Creek Lane; Traffic accident, Rockfish Gap Tpk.; Road hazard, Oak Ridge Road; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Adial Road; Larceny, Salem Road; Suspicious activity, Truslows Lane; Follow up, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Courthouse Square; Fraud, Drumheller Orchard Lane; Abandoned vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Disturbance, James River Road; Burglary alarm, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Follow up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Salem Road; Suspicious activity, Cove Mountain Lane; Transport, Lynchburg; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist citizen, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Follow up, Taylor Creek Road; Traffic control, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Burglary alarm, Howardsville Tpk.; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Lynchburg; 911 call, The Pines Lane; Welfare check, North Fork Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Trespass, Lake Nelson Lane; 1 traffic stop
June 23
Suspicious activity, Rock Creek Lane; Miscellaneous call, North Fork Road; Miscellaneous call, North Fork Road; Building check, Afton; Burglary alarm, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Building check, Nellysford; Transport, Complex; Miscellaneous call, Cabell Mountain Lane; Follow up, North Fork Road; Reckless driving, Variety Mills Road; Reckless driving, Sun Valley Acres; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Carter Road; Miscellaneous call, Afton; Follow up, Carter Road; Traffic accident, Callohill Drive; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Trespass, Hiawatha Drive; Assist motorist, Patrick Henry Hwy.; 2 traffic stops
June 24
Suspicious activity, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Burglary, Poppy Lane; Suspicious activity, Glass Hollow Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Jones Creek Lane; Transport, Court Street; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Threats, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Fraud, Freshwater Cove Lane; Traffic accident, Lake Nelson Lane; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Property damage, Salem Road; Reckless driving, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Riverside Drive; Harassment, Gray Birch Lane; Trespass, Archery Lane; Disabled vehicle, Tye River Road; Threats, Salem Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Civil dispute, Patrick Henry Hwy; Transport, Courthouse Square; Burglary, Lincoln Lane; Disturbance, Stage Road; Assist agency, Stoney Creek; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Eagle Mountain Drive; 1 traffic stop
June 25
Suspicious activity, Afton Overlook; Suspicious activity, Afton Mountain Road; Burglary alarm, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Squar; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Lock out service, Front Street; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Assist agency, Courthouse Square; Trespass, Davis Creek; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Twin Poplars Loop; Threats, Village Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Disturbance, Phoenix Road; Suspicious activity, Front Street; Disturbance, Piney Mountain Lane; Harassment, Wilson Hill Road; Traffic accident, Beech Grove Road; 4 traffic stops
June 26
Building check, Royal Oaks Lane; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Phoenix Road; Suspicious activity, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Follow up, Phoenix Road; Suspicious activity, Floyd Lane; Civil dispute, Taylor Creek Road; Miscellaneous call, Craigtown Road; Assist other agency, Cold Storage Lane; Transport, Courthouse Square; Larceny, Ridge Drive; Stolen vehicle, Cedar Creek Road; Traffic accident, Cub Creek Road; Suspicious activity, Main Street; Disturbance, North Fork Road; 4 traffic stops
June 27
Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Callohill Drive; Suspicious activity, Thomas Nelson Hwy; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Follow up, Carter Road; Reckless driving, Glade Road; Suspicious activity, Front Street; Follow up, Salem Road; Follow up, Callohill Drive; Larceny, Callohill Drive; Follow up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Walkers Mountain Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Transport, Complex; 3 traffic stops
June 28
Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, Lowesville Road; Suspicious activity, Nellysford; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Road hazard, Rockfish River Road; Burglary alarm, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Hit and run, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Callohill Drive; Follow up, Toms Lane; Disabled vehicle, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Follow up, Cedar Creek Road; Welfare check, Blueberry Lane; Miscellaneous call, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Welfare check, Lowesville Road; Noise complaint, Ridge Drive; Disturbance, Carter Road; Traffic accident, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; 6 traffic stops
June 29
Burglary alarm, Main Street; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Transport, Complex; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Burglary, Afton Depot Lane; Lock out service, St. James Church Road; Reckless driving, Centenary Drive; Miscellaneous call, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Sunset Drive; Traffic accident, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Fraud, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Assist other agency, Salem Road; Harassment, Hillside Lane; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Salem Road; Burglary alarm, Norwood Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Rockfish River Road; Suspicious activity, Buffalo Mines Road; Traffic accident, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Abandoned vehicle, Midway Mills; Burglary alarm, Main St.; Welfare check, Blueberry Lane; Traffic accident, Lowesville Road
June 30
Disturbance, Blueberry Lane; Lock out service, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Braddock Lane; Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Lowesville Road; Harassment, Pharsalia Road; Traffic accident, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, Farrar Lane; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Lock out service, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Trespass, East Branch Loop; Threats, Sugar Hill Loop; Trash complaint, Pounding Branch Road; Traffic accident, Bradley Lane; 1 traffic stop
July 1
Burglary alarm, Cooperative Way; Disturbance, Mountain View; Follow up, Callohill Drive; Follow up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Lake Nelson Lane; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Larceny, Little Mountain Lane; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Building check, Montebello; Burglary alarm, Horizons Village Road; Welfare check, Variety Mills Road; Follow up, Front Street; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Larceny, Riverside Drive; Assist agency, Crawfords View Road; Suspicious activity, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Glade Road; Road hazard, Findlay Mountain Road; Suspicious activity, Persimmon Hill Drive; Traffic accident, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Cow Hollow Road; 7 traffic stops
July 2
Found property, Fox Hollow Road; Follow up, Front Street; Miscellaneous call, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Front Street; Traffic accident, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Salem Road; Follow up, Howardsville Tpk.; Larceny, Front Street; Disabled vehicle, Tye Brook Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, High Point Lane; Trash complaint, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Assist other agency, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Property damage, Salem Road; Traffic accident, Tye River Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; 3 traffic stops
July 3
Suspicious activity, Stevens Cove Road; Larceny, Callohill Drive; Miscellaneous call, St. James Place; Disturbance, Courthouse Square; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Rockfish River Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Trespass, Riverside Drive; Burglary alarm, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Gold Mine Lane; Follow up, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Follow up, Riverside Drive; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Secretarys Sand Road; Disturbance, Mosbys Run; Reckless driving, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; 2 traffic stops
July 4
Welfare check, Carter Road; Fireworks violation, Adial Road; Miscellaneous call, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Follow up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Harassment, Courthouse Square; Trespass, Little Mountain Lane; Threats, Jenkins Lane; Suspicious activity, Callohill Drive; Burglary alarm, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Callohiill Drive; Miscellaneous call, Pauls Creek Road; Disturbance, Salem Road; Suspicious activity, Cold Storage Lane; 3 traffic stops
July 5
Transport, Courthouse Square; Disturbance, Variety Mills Road; Theft, Jenkins Lane; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Harassment, Cedar Creek Road; Trespass, Lowesville Road; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disturbance, Hillside Lane; Larceny, Salem Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Variety Mills Road
July 6
Suspicious activity, Battery Hill Lane; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Transport, Complex; Lost item, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Tye River Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Lost item, Lodebar Estate; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Burglary alarm, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Rockfish School Lane; Transport, Courthouse Square; Larceny, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Trespass, S. Powells Island Road; Reckless Driving, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Rockfish River Road; Lock out service, Front Street; 5 traffic stops
July 7
Transport, Complex; Traffic accident, Rockfish Gap Tpk.; Miscellaneous call, Roberts Mountain Road; Disturbance, Towler Way; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Building check, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Property damage, Variety Mills Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Hillside Lane; Miscellaneous call, Old Roberts Mountain Road; Miscellaneous call, Salem Road; Burglary alarm, Keys Church Road; Traffic accident, James River Road; Lock out service, Callohill Drive; Transport, Courthouse Square; Fraud, Stagebridge Road
July 8
Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Transport, Complex; Lock out service, Ryan Circle; Miscellaneous call, Ridge Street; Suspicious activity, Afton Depot Lane; Civil dispute, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, James River Road; Trash complaint, Gladstone Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Blue Ridge Parkway; Larceny, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Callohill Drive; Traffic accident, Patrick Henry Hwy.
July 9
Miscellaneous call, Salem Road; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic accident, Arrington Road; Disabled vehicle, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Tye Brook Hwy.; Road hazard, James River Road; Burglary alarm, Daves Place; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Abandoned vehicle, Afton Mountain Road; Building check, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Harassment, Walnut Grove Lane; Disturbance, Rockfish River Road
July 10
Building check, Callohill Drive; Miscellaneous call, Hemlock Drive; Follow up, Dark Hollow Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Irish Road; Disturbance, Callohill Drive; Disabled vehicle, Schuyler; Burglary alarm, Chapel Hollow Road; Road hazard, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Union School Drive; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Variety Mills Road; Suspicious activity, Windy Acres Drive; Hit and run, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Burglary, Bradley Lane; Trespass, Gold Mine Lane; Follow up, Tye River Road; Lost items, Poplar Tree Lane; Road hazard, Turkey Lane; 2 traffic stops.
