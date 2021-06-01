Nelson County Sheriff's Office calls: May 3 to 16

May 3:
Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Rockfish Gap Tpk.; Disturbance, Lowesville Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Burglary, Rockfish Crossing; Suspicious person/vehicle, Critzer Shop Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Building check, Piedmont Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Tye River Road; Suspicious activity, Roseland Road; Assist agency, S. Powells Island Road; Miscellaneous call, Beech Grove Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Suspicious person/vehicle, Richmond Hwy.; Road hazard, Afton Mtn. Road; Theft, Montreal Lane; Transport, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, Creekside Lane; Miscellaneous call, Davis Creek Lane; Burglary alarm, Critzer Shop Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Tye River Road;
May 4:
Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Disturbance, Avon Road; Disturbance, High Point Lane; Miscellaneous call, Pleasant St.; Traffic accident, Sunrise Drive; Disturbance, Goodloe Retreat Drive; Road hazard, Tye River Road; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Burglary alarm, Phoenix Road; Miscellaneous call, Callohill Drive; Road hazard, Wilson Hill Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Lock out service, Morse Lane; Welfare check, Lakeside Close; Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Abandoned vehicle, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Fraud, Keys Church Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Fraud, Sleepy Hollow Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Old Rose Mill Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Tye River Road; two traffic stops;
May 5: Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Horseshoe Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Lock out service, Ridge St.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Warrant service, Crawfords View Road; Follow up, Wheelers Cove Road; Burglary alarm, Front St.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Afton Mtn. Road; Noise complaint, Ridge Drive; Fraud, Turner Lane; Warrant service, May Apple Lane; Warrant service, Laurel Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Traffic control, Afton Mountain Road; Trespass, Darcy Ct.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Courthouse Square; Abandoned vehicle, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Larceny, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Civil dispute, Sunrise Drive; Suspicious person/vehicle, Lake View Lane; Transport, Courthouse Square; Disturbance, Adial Road; six traffic stops;
May 6: Welfare check, Richmond Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Burglary alarm, Afton Mtn. Road; Warrant service, May Apple Lane; Warrant service, Crawfords View Road; Reckless driving, Rockfish School Lane; Follow up, Front St.; Lock out service, James River Road; Fraud, Greenfield Drive; Disturbance, Ridge Drive; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Civil dispute, Keys Church Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, Diggs Mountain Road; Follow up, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Noise complaint, Toms Lane; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Disturbance, Rodgers Lane; Building check, Tye Brook Hwy.; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; four traffic stops;
May 7:
Assist citizen, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Norwood Road; Follow up, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Cary Lane; Follow up, Darcy Ct.; Identity theft, Cub Creek Road; Miscellaneous call, Rockfish River Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Callohill Drive; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Lock out service, Mosbys Run; Follow up, Darcy Ct.; Property damage, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Building check, Chapel Hollow Road; Property damage, Old Stage Road; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 911 call, Mountain Cove Lane; Building check, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Building check, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; eight traffic stops;
May 8:
Transport, Courthouse Square; Lock out service, Sleepy Hollow Road; Warrant service, Allens Creek Road; Follow up, Rockfish Crossing; Building check, Main St.; Follow up, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Afton Mtn. Road; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Megan Lane; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Harassment, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, Pine Hill Lane; Welfare check, Callohill Drive;
May 9:
Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Twin Poplars Loop; Follow up, Afton Mtn. Road; Follow up, Shannon Farm Lane; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Property damage, Shannon Farm Lane; Assist citizen, Afton Circle; Assist citizen, Rockfish Gap Tpk.; Disabled vehicle, Afton Mtn. Road; Disturbance, Callohill Drive; Theft, Rock Creek Lane; Disturbance, Rodgers Lane; Building check, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Road hazard, Pigeon Hill Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Shaeffers Hollow Lane; Building check, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Harassment, Paloma Farm Lane; Drug violation, Rock Creek Lane; Lock out service, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Davis Creek Lane; Suspicious person/vehicle, Afton Mountain Road; two traffic stops;
May 10: Fraud, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Warrant service, Union School Drive; Suspicious activity, Walkers Mountain Road; Suspicious activity, Crystal Lane; Transport, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Glade Road; Suspicious activity, Glass Hollow Road; Suspicious activity, Darcy Ct.; Trespass, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Avon road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Burglary alarm, Lowesville Road; 15 traffic stops;
May 11: Warrant service, Tye Brook Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Afton Mtn. Road; Civil dispute, Walnut Lane; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Orchard Road; Warrant service, Eades Lane; Follow up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Abandoned vehicle, Rockfish River Road; 911 call, Post Office Lane; Burglary alarm, Cooperative Way; Burglary alarm, Daves Place; Miscellaneous call, Phoenix Road; Building check, Buffalo Mines Road; eight traffic stops;
May 12: Disabled vehicle, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Traffic accident, Chapel Hollow Road; Disturbance, Callohill Drive; Harassment, Walnut Lane; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Reckless driving, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Assist agency, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Gunter Hollow Lane; Assist agency, Dickie Road; Road hazard, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson hwy.; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Civil dispute, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Theft, Morse Lane; Welfare check, Mountain Road; Fraud, Rockfish River Road; Abandoned vehicle, Brownings Cove; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; one traffic stop;
May 13: Disabled vehicle, Old Roberts Mountain Road; Assist agency, Stagebridge Road; Burglary, Montreal Lane; Miscellaneous call, Afton Mountain Road; Welfare check, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Toms Lane; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Burglary, Rockfish River Road; Miscellaneous call, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist citizen, Woods Mill Lane; Follow up, Rockfish River Road; Burglary alarm, Rockfish River Road; Welfare check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Burglary alarm, Keys Church Road; Disabled vehicle, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Civil dispute, Rodes Farm Drive; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Welfare check, Paloma Farm Lane; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; two traffic stops;
May 14: Miscellaneous call, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Rockfish River Road; Assist agency, Jacks Hill Road; Follow up, Rockfish River Road; Trespass, Tillman Lane; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Ridge Drive; Welfare check, Walnut Lane; Abandoned vehicle, Irish Road; Follow up, Ridge Drive; Transport, Courthouse Square; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; one traffic stop;
May 15: Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Noise complaint, Faber Road; Noise complaint, Gormes Drive; Noise complaint, Fortune Lane; Follow up, Stagebridge Road; Stolen vehicle, Hilltop Lane; Miscellaneous call, Beech Grove Road; Suspicious activity, Wootens Lane; Road hazard, James River Road; Miscellaneous call, Afton Mountain Road; Traffic accident, Roseland Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, The Pines Lane; Follow up, Rockfish School Lane; Traffic accident, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Trespass, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Abandoned vehicle, Rockfish Gap Tpk.; Abandoned vehicle, Morse Lane; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, River Road; Follow up, Rockfish School Lane; Assist agency, Courthouse Square; two traffic stops;
May 16: Vehicle fire, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Rives Lane; Disabled vehicle, Rockfish Gap Tpk.; Follow up, Montreal Lane; Welfare check, Cabell Road; Follow up, Farrar Lane; Burglary alarm, Keys Church Road; Miscellaneous call, Ponton Lane; Traffic accident, Oak Ridge Road; Structure fire, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Sunset Lane.
Source: Nelson County Sheriff’s Office