Nelson County Sheriff's Office calls, Sept. 19 to Sept. 25

SEPT. 19

Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Rose Mill Road; Trespass, Quail Run Drive; Suspicious activity, Norwood Road; Assist motorist, River Road; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Front St.; Follow up, Rockfish School Lane; Miscellaneous call, Rockfish School Lane; Trespass, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Follow up, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Follow up, Beech Grove Road; Traffic control, Chapel Hollow Road; Follow up, North Fork Road; Follow up, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Cub Creek Road; Follow up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 4 traffic stops.

SEPT. 20

Disturbance, Afton Mountain Road; Transport, Complex; Assist citizen, Afton Circle; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, River Road; Threats, Locust Grove Lane; Theft, Afton Depot Lane; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Transport, Lynchburg Detention Center; Building check, Rockfish River Road; Lock out service, Riverside Drive; Transport, Complex; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Road hazard, Allens Creek Road; 3 traffic stops.

SEPT. 21

Assist agency, Mount Torrey Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Disturbance, James River Road; Welfare check, Front St.; Miscellaneous call, Tye River Road; Warrant service, James River Road; Warrant service, Sleepy Hollow Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Forgery, Callohill Drive; Suspicious person/vehicle, Lowesville Road; Transport, Complex; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 1 traffic stop.

SEPT. 22

Disabled vehicle, Afton Mountain Road; Suspicious activity, Cherry Grove Lane; Trespass, Perry Lane; Miscellaneous call, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist citizen, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Variety Mills Road; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Warrant service, Farrar Lane; Warrant service, Creekview Lane; Warrant service, Adial Road; Warrant service, Schuyler Road; Miscellaneous call, Chapel Hollow Road; Building check, Crandall Run; Burglary alarm, Critzer Shop Road; 7 traffic stops.

SEPT. 23

Civil dispute, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Follow up, Lake Nelson Lane; Traffic accident, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Lost item, Callohill Drive; Assist agency, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Burglary alarm, Piney Ridge Lane; Miscellaneous call, Richmond Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Aerial Drive; Miscellaneous call, Old Schoolhouse Lane; Welfare check, Turner Lane; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Civil dispute, Jones Creek Lane; Suspicious person/vehicle, Stagebridge Road; Assist citizen, Jones Creek Lane; Follow up, Farrar Lane; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 4 traffic stops.

SEPT. 24

Traffic accident, Afton Mtn. Road; Miscellaneous call, Callohill Drive; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Assist agency, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Front St.; Warrant service, Richmond Hwy.; Warrant service, Farrar Lane; Road hazard, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Reckless driving, Davis Creek Lane; Building check, Afton Cir.; 10 traffic stops.

SEPT. 25

Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, James River Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, James River Road; Traffic accident, Tye River Road; Follow up, James River Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Callohill Drive; 2 traffic stops.

Source: Nelson County Sheriff’s Office

