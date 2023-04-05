Nelson County staff have introduced a $49.5 million county budget proposal for fiscal year 2024 — a 6.6% decrease from the county’s fiscal year 2023 amended budget of $52.9 million.

The Nelson County Board of Supervisors reviewed the first draft budget at a March 28 work session and will discuss agency funding requests, potential changes to local tax rates and the school division’s budget request at upcoming work sessions. The board is scheduled to adopt and appropriate a final county budget on June 13.

On the expenditure side, the budget includes a 7% salary increase for all full- and part-time county employees that will cost an additional $462,197. That raise mirrors the state’s current budget proposals: both the Virginia House of Representatives and Senate have included a 7% increase for state employees in their budget proposals while Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed budget includes a 5% raise. The county expects a $235,868 reimbursement from the State Compensation Board for those salary enhancements, which would net a $226,329 anticipated cost to the county for the raises.

The proposed budget also includes a $3.8 million transfer to the county’s debt service — part of an ongoing strategy to achieve $57 million in debt capacity to fund new projects.

County Finance Director Linda Staton explained a major factor in the overall budget decrease is the $2.6 million in bond proceeds the county received in fiscal year 2023 for the purchase of the Larkin property, an approximate 300-acre wooded parcel neighboring the Nelson County High School and Middle School complex.

On the revenues side, the county is anticipating an overall local revenue increase of $1.4 million, due to increases to real estate, public service, meals and lodging tax revenues, coupled with expected decreases to recordation and personal property tax revenues.

County Administrator Candy McGarry cautioned the board that anticipated increases in the country’s recurring revenue — from interest on investments, sales tax and the transient occupancy tax — are “very economy-driven” and “pretty volatile,” and she advised not relying on those increases.

The county’s recurring contingency — or leftover recurring revenue — stood at $1.1 million at the conclusion of the meeting, after supervisors had elected to cover the full cost of a 9.9% increase in employees’ health insurance premiums.

Nelson County Public Schools administration has requested an $18.7 million contribution from the county in fiscal year 2024, $1.6 million beyond the $17.1 million the county funded the schools in fiscal year 2023.

McGarry told the board the county’s recurring contingency alone is not sufficient to meet that request in full and said supervisors would either have to cut expenditures or consider local tax increases to do so.