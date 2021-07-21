Nelson County to study sites for recreational facility

Recreation fields are critical because the county does not own any fields and shares them with Nelson County Public Schools, making scheduling difficult, documents state. A sports field complex with central facilities for restrooms, storage, concessions, etc. would be preferred over multiple individual fields. A third priority is a multi-purpose building for basketball, volleyball and other indoor activities.

Hiking trails, a splash park and climbing wall are other possible amenities. The base fee for the study is $21,000 and Carter said he feels the county can keep the expenses within $30,000 already budgeted.

Vice Chair Jesse Rutherford said a potential recreational facility would increase the quality of life for the Nelson community.

“Athletics is a good thing,” Rutherford said. “And we’ve seen many communities properly and effectively capitalize on athletics. It attracts families, it adds value to people’s life. And the community really rallies around that. I think it has a great opportunity.”

Supervisor David Parr said the county has had a goal for a recreational center for a long time.

“And I think a study is a step in the right direction,” Parr said.