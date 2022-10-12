Nelson County tourism numbers rebound

Tourists are back and they’re spending money, much to Nelson County’s benefit.

The Nelson County Economic Development and Tourism Department announced Oct. 4 the county’s tourism revenue reached $83 million in 2021, a near 28% increase over 2020 tourism revenues, and a 17% increase from what visitors to Nelson spent in 2016, which was $70.6 million.

It’s a statewide trend; the Virginia Tourism Corporation also announced travelers to Virginia spent $69 million per day in 2021 compared to more than $48 million per day in 2020. The state’s tourism revenues reached $25.2 billion in 2021, an 87% recovery to pre-pandemic spending in 2019. Eighty of Virginia’s 133 localities fully recovered or exceeded 2019 spending levels, according to the release.

“While the initial onset of the pandemic had a devastating impact on the travel industry in 2020, domestic leisure travel saw a robust return in 2021 as travelers sought outdoor experiences and drivable destinations,” Nelson Board of Supervisors Chair Jesse Rutherford said in the release. “As road trips boomed, Nelson County was able to reap the benefits of increased travel.”

The county’s lodging revenue totaled $33.3 million in 2021, up from $29.3 million in 2020, according to the news release. Food and beverage revenue totaled $17.8 million, up from $12 million in 2020; retail revenue totaled $9.1 million, a hike from $6.6 million in 2020; recreation revenue totaled $11.9 million, up from $7.3 million in 2020; and transportation revenue increased to $10.8 million, up from $9.7 million in 2020.

The local tax revenue from those sources for Nelson County in 2021 is $3.3 million, according to figures provided by the county economic development and tourism department.

Local tourism-supported jobs also are on the rise in the county, from 583 jobs in 2020 to 603 in 2021.

Rutherford noted in the release Nelson’s reputation as a well-known destination for craft beverage and outdoor recreation lovers.

“Tourism has seen an incredible comeback thanks to the hardworking leaders in the travel and tourism industry across Virginia,” said Rita McClenny, president and CEO of Virginia Tourism Corporation. “As travelers continue to visit communities across the state, Virginia is on pace to restore the tourism industry into the vibrant and highly performing economic engine it always has been. We look forward to an even stronger recovery in 2022.”