Nelson drug court program receives Virginia Supreme Court's approval

A drug court in Nelson County recently received the Virginia Supreme Court's Drug Treatment Court Advisory Committee's approval.

The new Nelson drug court program will accept nonviolent criminal defendants into an intensive 18-month treatment program based in Lovingston.

Defendants who complete the program — which requires extended sobriety, employment, and participation in treatment — may have their charges reduced or dismissed, according to Nelson County Commonwealth's Attorney Daniel Rutherford.

"Seizures of methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl have increased over 600% since 2010," Rutherford said in a statement. "As my office’s workload has increased, we have seen how addiction to these drugs destroys families, sends people to jail, and rips apart lives. Now, with the approval of the Nelson County Drug Court, my office can help those defendants who are ready to end their addiction. This will free up more resources to vigorously prosecute those who traffic these drugs into our community.”

Rutherford thanked the Nelson County Board of Supervisors for supporting the program. He recognized Susan Morrow and Neal Goodloe of Offender Aid and Restoration (OAR) Jefferson Area Community Corrections, Francee Laverty at Region Ten Community Services Board, Nelson County Circuit Judge Michael Doucette and local attorney Kyle Hughes for their contributions during the application process.

The county board of supervisors recently approves $15,000 for the drug court program, which Rutherford said will go toward paying an assistant prosecutor in his office, Will Flory, for his work in establishing it.

Rutherford said his office hopes for a grant to secure funding and will request more county support, if needed. The cost is anticipated at about $88,000, which includes the county being an OAR member, drug testing, court services and security, Rutherford recently told the board of supervisors.

"Clearly, we have a lot of individuals in Nelson County who have this addiction issue," Rutherford said. "And I’ve made no bones about it, I don’t mind litigating and I don’t mind going to court and having jury trials, but we need to have more tools in our toolbox to be able to address the addiction issue."

Flory said the county is on track with a planned first participant in drug court by the start of 2023, assuming the grant comes through, which he expects Nelson to be relatively competitive for. The grant request is for $750,000 over four years with the vast majority of the money dedicated to staffing, according to Flory.

"The biggest and most significant line item here is that we have to hire somebody to run this program, a professional probation officer with a background in substance abuse treatment, and those folks are hard to come by right now," Flory said.

Flory said when Nelson submitted its grant application it drew heavily on some experiences that Fluvanna County had in in recent years in establishing its drug court program, and Nelson is a similar jurisdiction in terms of resources.

"The ultimate goal is for us to have up to 30 people in the drug court at our current staffing levels," Flory said. "Those are people that ... we’re hopefully not going to see reoffend. Folks that we hope will go on to have productive lives.”

