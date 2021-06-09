Nelson Memorial Library debuts new pollinator garden, memorial walkway

While still in need of some finishing touches, Nelson Memorial Library has mostly completed work on its new pollinator-friendly and sensory garden that incorporates a recently installed memorial walkway, which has been a large fundraising project for the organization.

Branch specialist Yulita Ellis said the garden will not only have plants that attract local pollinators but will feature different plants that relate to the five senses for children to explore. The space also has a “bee condo” and two cedar benches built by Gavin Miller, a Nelson resident who is soon to be an Eagle Scout.

Miller said his love of woodworking pushed him to build the benches for the library as he knew they were undergoing renovations and designing the new garden. Motivated to reach the rank of Eagle Scout since he was roughly 11 years old, Miller said this was an opportunity to simultaneously meet his service hours and help the community.

He said he offered to build the benches — constructed using donated materials from area businesses — on top of the library’s original request to build the bee condo.