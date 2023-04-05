What shape of paper airplane flies the farthest? Do dogs prefer dog food with healthier ingredients? Is soap or hand sanitizer better at killing bacteria? Will drinking coffee make me type faster?

Nelson Middle schoolers wanted to know, and used the scientific method to find out.

Seventh graders Ava Berry, Orion Detteweiler, Kyle Evans, Sadie Perry, Sophia Piedra, Caroline Hatfield and sixth grader Sabrina Bellante presented their 4-H science fair projects in the NMS library on March 30.

They’re all students in Vickie Mays’ gifted program, and the NMS Gifted Coordinator said the children have been “very excited about it.” The science fair is the first Mays could remember the school holding in about 10 years.

Erin Harris, associate extension agent for 4-H Youth Development in Nelson County, said the students could do their projects on “absolutely anything.”

Community-member judges with clipboards were making their way from display to display, asking questions and listening to students speak about their experiments.

Harris explained students were being evaluated on the accuracy of their information, use of the scientific method, and on speaking and appearance. Harris said she will present the winners with their ribbons in front of their classmates after spring break — winners qualify for the northwest 4-H district competition in Albemarle, where they’ll compete against students from 19 other Virginia counties.