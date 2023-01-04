Nelson narrowing in on universal broadband goal

Nelson County is approaching universal broadband connectivity, as Firefly Fiber Broadband expects to have almost all underserved areas in the county connected to gigabit-speed internet access by the first quarter of 2023.

Firefly and Central Virginia Electric Cooperative (CVEC) Key Accounts Representative Galen Creekmore updated the Nelson County Board of Supervisors in December with a map of the Firefly’s footprint in the county. Firefly is a wholly owned subsidiary of CVEC and in 2021 entered into a partnership — dubbed the Regional Internet Service Expansion (RISE) project — with local utility companies, Nelson, and 12 other Virginia counties to make high-speed internet service available to all underserved homes and businesses in those counties.

Approximately 60% of Nelson County — including the Nellysford, Avon, Faber, Colleen, Norwood, Gladstone, and Tye River areas — currently has high-speed service as of Dec. 29.

CVEC and RISE partner Appalachian Power are making connections in the Arrington, Montebello, Tyro and Massies Mill areas and CVEC is performing mainline splicing in Schuyler. The area from Shipman to Hunting Lodge Road is serviced by Appalachian Power and also is in the mainline splicing phase of installation.

Remaining sections of the county — around Harewood Lane and Buffalo Mines Road in Piney River; from Massies Mill to Pharsalia; in Roseland; around Perkins Mill Road and Jacks Hill Road; in Lovingston; around Taylor Creek Road near Greenfield; around Williamstown Road, Findlay Gap Road and Cedar Creek Road; along Salem Road to Glade Road; and from Rockfish to Schuyler — are a step behind and in the fiber construction phase, according to the Firefly website, fireflyva.com. These areas are serviced by Appalachian Power.

Nelson residents can check installation progress in a specific area by clicking “search your county” under the “projects” tab on the website, clicking the Nelson County logo, and scrolling down past a map of the county.

Creekmore explained CVEC has been waiting on Appalachian Power to finish prepping utility poles in these areas before CVEC can do fiber installation. Railroad crossings have also held up crews, as Firefly awaited permits from Norfolk Southern Corporation to install fiber across its tracks.

“We have now finally completed the three railroad crosses that we have been waiting and waiting and waiting on in Arrington, Shipman, and a secondary crossing in Shipman at Doc’s Lane. … Last week, we completed the last one of those. As a refresher, we worked with Norfolk Southern Railroad for a year-and-a-half on the [Virginia] 56 crossing, about nine months we waited for the Arrington crossing, and about six, seven months on the Dox Lane crossing...,” Creekmore said.

“It became a situation where quite literally the folks on the east side of the tracks were not going to get connected until we worked something out...”

Creekmore said Appalachian Power has completed its make-ready work on those remaining pockets of the county, and now CVEC has taken over for fiber construction.

“And just to reiterate, our first goal when we came to the board is at the end of this RISE project, every single home that has electric service will have fiber-to-the-home internet service and that was our plan from day one and we are very close. At the end of Q1 [first quarter] of next year we’re going to have all of the CVEC accounts connected...”

Creekmore estimated the remaining Appalachian Power-serviced areas will lag about six weeks behind CVEC areas but the majority of the county will be connected in early 2023.

The only areas not included in the most recent estimate are the northernmost tip of the county around U.S. 250 in Afton and the northwesternmost tip of the county near Love, which is in Augusta County. CVEC and Firefly Fiber Broadband CEO Gary Wood estimated in July that these areas would be connected by late 2023.