Nelson officials support regional cigarette tax board's formation

Nelson County now is part of formation of a joint entity to be known as the Blue Ridge Cigarette Tax Board, which will administer cigarette tax collection, accounting, disbursement and enforcement among participating localities.
The Nelson County Board of Supervisors voted 3-1 Sept. 14, with Robert “Skip” Barton opposed and Tommy Harvey absent, to approve of joining the regional effort. However, Nelson supervisors have not yet set a rate on a local cigarette tax.
David Blount, deputy director of the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission, in August gave supervisors a presentation on efforts to establish the regional cigarette tax board.
Supervisor Tommy Harvey, who was absent from the Sept. 14 vote, last month opposed advertising a hearing for the potential measure and said he doesn’t think the county should participate.
Following adoption of a new state law in 2020, counties now are authorized to enact a local cigarette tax of up to 40 cents per pack as a way to provide an additional stream of tax revenue. Tax collection efforts could begin as soon as January, according to Blount’s presentation.
During a public hearing prior to the vote, Nellysford resident Anne Landry described a local cigarette taxing measure as more government bureaucracy Nelson doesn’t need. She said area officials would be taxing an addiction many have.
“I disagree with this effort,” said Anne Landry. “All you’re doing is you’re enlarging and enriching the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission.”
Faber resident Pamela Brice, who is running for the Central District seat on the board, spoke out against the local tax board as a small business owner. She said it would create a hardship for local businesses.
“It doesn’t seem like a worthwhile investment,” Brice said.
Nelson resident Dave Landry said he opposes the county joining “this little club.” He said he is not a smoker and the measure won’t cost him a cent but he feels it is not a suitable means of generating tax revenue.
“That’s not the right way to handle taxes,” David Landry said. “It’s a money grab. Don’t join this club. Anything over zero is not right.”
Faber resident Carlton Ballowe described it is a “regressive” tax if passed.
“It’s hard not to support a tax that doesn’t apply to you. I don’t smoke. Despite that temptation, I don’t support this tax,” Ballowe told supervisors. “I don’t like taxes in general, but I especially don’t like regressive taxes.”
Barton said he was a lifelong smoker until he had a stroke and hasn’t had a cigarette since.
“I also think so many times in our society we treat a disease as if it’s some sort of crime. Smoking is a health problem. I don’t deny that,” Barton said. “It’s also incredibly regressive that people who are poor smoke cigarettes, many times because it’s something they can afford to do, and they become addicted. I can’t support this motion to join the group. I oppose it.”
Blount said a regional cigarette tax board would be established once six localities pass ordinances to do so. At the time of the Nelson board’s Sept. 14 decision officials from two surrounding counties, Albemarle and Augusta, had agreed to participate in the regional cigarette tax board.
Carter has said when he previously served as a city manager in Clifton Forge the city had a cigarette tax and he believes the county benefits from the regional participation more than the county administering the tax in house. The regional participation is preferable, according to Carter.
Supervisor Jesse Rutherford said he hates taxes and along with Supervisor David Parr has fought to lower some taxes and eliminate others, and he supports equalizing the real estate tax rate as a countywide property reassessment is underway.
He said he feels it’s important for Nelson to have a seat at the table of a regional effort that could bring more revenue into the county coffers.
“I think it is important that we be at least part of the discussion,” Rutherford said. “We’re allowed to leave this board at any time. I’m not against participating in this discussion. ... If we find it is a regressive thing it is something we can leave. I would hate to be out of the conversation.”
He added he doesn’t know if the board will vote on setting a local tax rate.
“I am not voting on a tax. We’re voting on whether or not to participate in the group,” Parr said. “I don’t want to leave us without a seat at the table to have a conversation. That’s all this is to me, is a conversation.”