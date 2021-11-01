Nelson Planning Commission recommends approval of eight new two-family units in Afton

However, the uses of the spare land intended for agriculture raised questions from some of the members on the commission.

During his presentation, Shimp said he hoped to use the spare land for a small Christmas tree farm that could be used by his family for years to come.

"I think that the statement of intent, whenever you read it, that it does fit this because it does give adjoining residential and agricultural uses," Commissioner Mary Kathryn Allen said about the request to rezone to Service Enterprise. "I think what some of us are queasy about is what is left in the proffers."

According to the application submitted by Rockfish Apartments LLC, certain proffers were given for the use of the land, but they did not strike out every potential use. Proffers given eliminated the opportunity for a farm winery, farm brewery, and restaurants, among several other things.

One item that still was listed among possible uses was a Category 2 special event, which allows anywhere from 500 to 10,000 people on the property for an event if approved for a temporary event permit.