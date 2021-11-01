Nelson Planning Commission recommends approval of eight new two-family units in Afton

Additional two-family units received preliminary approval from the Nelson County Planning Commission on Wednesday night, a development that commissioners are hoping will help address the need for affordable housing in the county.
In a 5-1 decision in the third vote on the matter, commissioners recommended a plan to rezone the plot of land off Rockfish Valley Highway from its split-zoning of Residential (R-1) and Agricultural (A-1) to Service Enterprise (SE-1) to allow the construction of eight two-family dwellings and to conduct agricultural operations on the property.
Justin Shimp, owner of Rockfish Apartments LLC, stood before the planning commission Wednesday asking to rezone the land so he can add to the 14 units he currently has on a part of the property on Mountain View Drive in Afton.
"I've been in this field for a little over a decade now, working on housing projects all over Virginia," Shimp said in his presentation. "What I have found is that the zoning restrictions we have, while reasonable... have served to effectively push out the people who don't have the means. Afton is a beautiful place to live, but if you don't have a lot of money, you can't afford to buy a house there."
The plan for the dwellings was met with little debate from the commissioners, recognizing the need for affordable housing in the area.
However, the uses of the spare land intended for agriculture raised questions from some of the members on the commission.
During his presentation, Shimp said he hoped to use the spare land for a small Christmas tree farm that could be used by his family for years to come.
"I think that the statement of intent, whenever you read it, that it does fit this because it does give adjoining residential and agricultural uses," Commissioner Mary Kathryn Allen said about the request to rezone to Service Enterprise. "I think what some of us are queasy about is what is left in the proffers."
According to the application submitted by Rockfish Apartments LLC, certain proffers were given for the use of the land, but they did not strike out every potential use. Proffers given eliminated the opportunity for a farm winery, farm brewery, and restaurants, among several other things.
One item that still was listed among possible uses was a Category 2 special event, which allows anywhere from 500 to 10,000 people on the property for an event if approved for a temporary event permit.
"I think this is a noble project," said Ernie Reed, who is the Nelson County Board of Supervisors representative on the commission. "The only thing that gives me heartburn is the Category 2 special event. But otherwise, I think it's a need, I think that it's a reasonable place for it, and I think it's a reasonable place to be zoned SE-1 as long as proffers that take large-scale events out of there."
After a 3-3 vote to recommend approval as the project was initially intended, the commission then voted again to table the discussion for another time to allow more proffers to be made for the use of the land. When that vote ended in a 3-3 tie as well, Shimp addressed the commissioners, making a verbal proffer to remove Category 2 special events from the list of potential uses.
"I have zero problem taking out the use for massive events," Shimp said to the commissioners. "Consider it gone."
The commissioners moved to a vote on the proposal with the additional verbal proffer, which came to a final decision of 5-1 to recommend approval of the project.
The proposal now moves forward to the Board of Supervisors, with a public hearing and vote scheduled for Nov. 9.