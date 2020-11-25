Nelson planning commission sets solar ordinance for public hearing

The Nelson County Planning Commission unanimously set both a solar ordinance draft and nonconforming ordinance draft for public hearings in December.
Before moving the ordinances for public hearing, commissioners during the Nov. 18 meeting reviewed changes that were made to the drafts.
The proposed solar ordinance, which first came before the commission in October, outlines effective and efficient uses of solar energy systems in the county as well as provisions for permitting, construction and land restoration should a solar project be abandoned.
Some of the changes reviewed Nov. 18 related to setbacks and capping the amount of time an owner or operator has to complete the decommission process. The ordinance states the site owner or operator has one year from the date of discontinuation to remove solar system equipment and achieve site restoration comparable to pre-existing conditions.
Commissioners discussed again the idea of changing how the size of a solar energy system is measured. Under the ordinance, any solar system that is contained to less than 1 acre of land is considered to be a small system, while anything occupying more than 1 acre is considered to be a large system.
The primary purpose of a large solar energy system, also known as a solar farm, is electrical generation to be sold to utility providers, and it should not be used for on-site consumption by a dwelling or commercial building, the ordinance states.
As was the case in October, East District Commissioner Charles Amante was the only one to support system sizes being measured in kilowatts rather than acreage. He pointed to potential unintended consequences as technology advances allowing future solar systems to produce more energy in the same amount of space.
Commissioners generally did not share that concern, however, and opted to leave the language as is. Emily Hjulstrom, secretary of the planning and zoning department, said the ordinance could be amended in the future should that become an issue.
“We don’t understand what’s going to change over time, but right now today most of the denizens of Nelson County would understand acreage,” Planning Commission Chair Mark Stapleton said.
Commissioners agreed to allow a one-time extension of an additional year after the original deadline has passed which may be granted at the discretion of the Nelson County Board of Supervisors. Operators are required to give notice of abandonment 30 days prior to the sites planned discontinuation. Any project not used for a year will be deemed abandoned.
South District Commissioner Mary Kathryn Allen said she supported the one-time extension and said any additional time would be excessive.
Language added to the draft also specifies site restoration should use noninvasive plant species and pollinator- and wildlife-friendly plant species. Operators must also submit a bond in the amount of the project’s estimated price plus an additional 25% to secure the cost of site decommission.
Changes also were made to the section outlining requirements for the 20-foot vegetative buffer with the purpose of screening large solar systems. The ordinance now specifies existing vegetation may be used so long as it satisfies buffer requirements.
Nonconforming properties and uses are declared by county officials to be inconsistent with the character of their zoning district. The intent, the draft ordinance states, is to permit those nonconformities to continue but not to encourage their survival or permit their uses as grounds for adding other structures or uses prohibited elsewhere within the same district.
The nonconforming ordinance first came before the planning commission in January and was put on hold for several months.
According to Director of Planning and Zoning Dylan Bishop, the only change to the document to come before the commissioners during the Nov. 18 meeting was to amend language to the section pertaining to natural disasters to include landslides.
