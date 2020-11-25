Nelson planning commission sets solar ordinance for public hearing

As was the case in October, East District Commissioner Charles Amante was the only one to support system sizes being measured in kilowatts rather than acreage. He pointed to potential unintended consequences as technology advances allowing future solar systems to produce more energy in the same amount of space.

Commissioners generally did not share that concern, however, and opted to leave the language as is. Emily Hjulstrom, secretary of the planning and zoning department, said the ordinance could be amended in the future should that become an issue.

“We don’t understand what’s going to change over time, but right now today most of the denizens of Nelson County would understand acreage,” Planning Commission Chair Mark Stapleton said.

Commissioners agreed to allow a one-time extension of an additional year after the original deadline has passed which may be granted at the discretion of the Nelson County Board of Supervisors. Operators are required to give notice of abandonment 30 days prior to the sites planned discontinuation. Any project not used for a year will be deemed abandoned.

South District Commissioner Mary Kathryn Allen said she supported the one-time extension and said any additional time would be excessive.