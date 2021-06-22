Nelson remembers former county official, head of Wintergreen Property Owners Association Russell Otis

“It wasn’t a surprise to me, but I was still very sad to hear about it,” Sheets said of Otis’ death. “He had not been retired all that long … and he deserved a fulsome retirement and I’m sad he didn’t get that.”

Sheets described Otis as “the most intelligent man” he’d ever known who walked the line between the interests of Wintergreen and Nelson County as a whole. Sheets recalled Otis’ support of bringing on paid staff for the department how he never felt like he was held back under Otis’ leadership.

“He was very hands off, you had full autonomy but at the same time if you got in over your head he would move heaven and earth to get you out of a jam,” Sheets said.

Jay Roberts, the current executive director of WPOA, described his predecessor as a wonderful friend, mentor, father and a loyal husband.

“It’s a little legacy that’s just really special. To be able to do and see all the things he was able to do and see here in the county and the impact he had on people’s lives it’s pretty special,” Roberts said.

In lieu of flowers, Otis’ family is asking for contributions to be made to The Bonefish & Tarpon Trust or the Hunters for the Hungry, according to his obituary.

During its June 17 meeting, the Nelson County Service Authority approved of the board contributing $100 to Hunters for the Hungry in Otis’ memory.

