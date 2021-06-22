Nelson remembers former county official, head of Wintergreen Property Owners Association Russell Otis

Long-time Wintergreen Property Owners Association executive director Russell Otis, who helped pioneer the development of the Wintergreen area and held several leadership positions within Nelson County government, died peacefully in his sleep June 13.
The Faber resident was 70 years old.
“Russell was an ardent supporter of the Wintergreen community, serving as the first Executive Director of WPOA from 1989 until 2016. Many in the community will remember Russell for his sharp wit, his honesty, and his active leadership that brought about the success of both Wintergreen and Nelson County,” a news release from the Wintergreen Property Owner’s Association said.
A graduate of the University of Virginia, Otis began his career in education and went on to serve as the assistant county administrator for Albemarle County, the county administrator for Nelson County and served as the first executive director for the WPOA for nearly three decades before retiring in 2016.
North District Supervisor Tommy Harvey said his appointment to the Nelson County Board of Supervisors in 1984 roughly coincided with when Otis began his tenure as county administrator. Harvey said Otis helped shape Nelson County and the Wintergreen area into what it is today.
Harvey said he was shocked to hear the news of Otis’ death. He said the two of them spoke often and had an “excellent relationship.”
“Through all the years I can never remember having a disagreement with him,” Harvey said. “He was just a wonderful person to work with.”
During his tenure as Nelson County administrator, Otis played “a critical role” in attracting investments to the soapstone quarry in Schuyler, helped form the Nelson County Service Authority — having also served on the authority’s board of directors for about eight years — and oversaw the acquisition of the mountain water system and guided the community through Wintergreen’s growth.
“The one thing he never forget, he never forgot who he worked for. He was just always working to improve things,” Harvey said.
In his 28 years leading the WPOA, Otis provided a steady hand through economic uncertainty and, as the area grew, expanded the property owner’s association organization alongside it, according to the release.
Otis also helped form the Wintergreen Nature Foundation, the Wintergreen Fire and Rescue Department and Wintergreen Police Department.
“Much of the Wintergreen community’s success can be attributed to his hard work and dedication,” the release states.
Chief of Wintergreen Fire and Rescue Curtis Sheets recalled Otis hiring him more than 20 years ago. Sheets said Otis had helped reform and shepherd the rescue department into what it is today.
“It wasn’t a surprise to me, but I was still very sad to hear about it,” Sheets said of Otis’ death. “He had not been retired all that long … and he deserved a fulsome retirement and I’m sad he didn’t get that.”
Sheets described Otis as “the most intelligent man” he’d ever known who walked the line between the interests of Wintergreen and Nelson County as a whole. Sheets recalled Otis’ support of bringing on paid staff for the department how he never felt like he was held back under Otis’ leadership.
“He was very hands off, you had full autonomy but at the same time if you got in over your head he would move heaven and earth to get you out of a jam,” Sheets said.
Jay Roberts, the current executive director of WPOA, described his predecessor as a wonderful friend, mentor, father and a loyal husband.
“It’s a little legacy that’s just really special. To be able to do and see all the things he was able to do and see here in the county and the impact he had on people’s lives it’s pretty special,” Roberts said.
In lieu of flowers, Otis’ family is asking for contributions to be made to The Bonefish & Tarpon Trust or the Hunters for the Hungry, according to his obituary.
During its June 17 meeting, the Nelson County Service Authority approved of the board contributing $100 to Hunters for the Hungry in Otis’ memory.