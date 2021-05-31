Nelson residents remember sacrifice of local veterans killed in Vietnam on Memorial Day

Outside of Saunders Construction off U.S. 29, or more recently known as "Fort Saunders," visitors from Nelson County and the surrounding area had the chance to learn about the Vietnam War by interacting with various memorabilia and vehicles in the foundation's possession as well as listening to the stories and testimonies from one of several veterans in attendance.

The event also featured Civil War reenactors, remarks from Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath; and Del. John Avoli and culminated in a rifle salute and taps performed by members of the American Legion Post 17.

During the ceremony, the foundation also payed special tribute to a 12th person who recently died.

"I think not only Nelson but nationwide now people are supporting the armed forces more and one of the main goals for us is to educate the public on what the Vietnam war was about," Saunders said.

Despite the various Vietnam-era equipment on display, Saunders said it was less than a third of the total number of exhibits and artifacts the foundation has. Limitations aside, Saunders said it was important for him to be able to share this story with others.