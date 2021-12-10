Nelson school board: Acting superintendent to begin in January

Nelson County Public Schools officials have announced the appointment of Joseph O. Cox as acting superintendent beginning in January, a response to outgoing Superintendent Martha Eagle's request for extended medical leave.
Cox, a retired superintendent of Colonial Heights Public Schools, currently works as an adjunct professor at Virginia State University in the Educational Leadership Department, and with the Virginia Department of Education as an Executive Liaison, according to a news release from NCPS.
He retired in 2019 after 18 years as Colonial Heights Public Schools' superintendent. He was raised and began his career in Colonial Heights and came back to lead the division after 14 years working in Keppel Union School District in Pearblossom, California.
“The Board is excited to bring Dr. Cox to Nelson County to fulfill the role of Division Superintendent while Dr. Eagle is out,” said Margaret Clair, the Nelson board's chair, in the release. "This is the beginning of budget season, and it is imperative that we have experience working for us. We believe Dr. Cox will be able to help us navigate the budget and continue to help the School System navigate the difficult waters of recovery from the global pandemic."
Eagle recently announced she is retiring June 30 after four years in the position.
"We wish the best for Dr. Eagle for a full and speedy recovery,” Clair said. "We will miss her greatly, but we want to be sure she can focus on her health instead of Nelson County Schools."
The board is conducting a survey to gather community input on the hiring of a new superintendent, which is expected to come in April or May 2022. A public hearing on the superintendent search will be held during the board's Jan. 13 meeting.
Cox attended the board's last meeting of 2021 on Dec. 9 and was seated next to Eagle. He has been in Nelson this past week interacting with staff, Eagle said.
"I’m just very thankful for him being able to do this," Eagle said during the meeting.
Cox said he looks forward to working with the board in January. He visited Nelson's schools Dec. 9 and observed "phenomenal" work being done, he told the board.
"I felt very welcome and that’s been very important," Cox said.
Eagle has said Nelson is a special community that will always have a place in her heart.
“I’m getting to see that firsthand,” Cox said of the Nelson community.