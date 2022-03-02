Nelson school board discusses infrastructure projects, aims to increase senior teachers' salaries

The Nelson County School Board discussed upcoming capital improvement projects and salary adjustments at its Feb. 24 meeting, in preparation to submit a fiscal year 2023 budget to the board of supervisors for consideration.

Chris Toley of Piney Ridge Contracting and Construction provided an update on the high school greenhouse project. Toley said despite delays due to supply chain and workforce issues, the greenhouse components had arrived that week. He estimated construction would begin Feb. 28 and take four to six weeks, with an additional two weeks for mechanical and electrical installation.

“We’re doing everything we can to get this thing rolling,” Toley said.

Assistant Superintendent for Administration Shannon Irvin told the board it has carryover funds from last year to use for select projects. She explained the county appropriated $16.5 million to the district for fiscal year 2021 but the district only spent $14.6 million, leaving $1.9 million in carry over funds.

Irvin said if the board of supervisors appropriates those leftover funds back to the district, the board could have $926,714 to use after completing projects budgeted for fiscal year 2021. Irvin listed projects this money could go toward, including the $404,666 remaining cost for an HVAC control update after grant funding and the purchase of lighting for the Nelson County High School baseball and softball fields.

Irvin told the board an updated cost estimate for the lighting project is $570,000.

West District representative Shannon Powell said she thinks lights for the fields should be a priority infrastructure project, “but having said that, one of the things we’ve talked about is, do we need to take a step back and really talk about what we want to do with our athletic complex as a whole.”

South District representative Ceaser Perkins said he worried the district might have to pay to move the lights later if the layout of the athletic complex changes with the addition of a fieldhouse and concession stand.

“We’re trying to make these decisions as efficiently as we can so we don’t incur most costs down the road,” Perkins said.

All board members agreed an overall master plan for the athletic complex is needed. East District representative George Cheape requested district administration return a previous plan to the firm Architectural Partners for a revised cost estimate.

Irvin also updated the board on its proposed operational budget. She said health insurance premiums have increased 10.5% while she had built only a 10% increase into the budget.

Irvin told the board its fixed costs have increased $2.4 million. Subtracting additional state revenue the district expects to receive from this figure leaves a $711,047 deficit in the budget, Irvin said, which she suggested the board request from the board of supervisors.

Irvin also addressed personnel spending projects the board had discussed. She said the cost to instate a $15 minimum wage for support staff with a 0.5% increase between seniority scales would be $937,000.

Cheape suggested a $20 minimum wage for bus drivers, who work fewer hours.

“Normally I wouldn’t be in favor of having a minimum hourly wage be higher for one section of support staff than the other, but I believe the reason we can’t get bus drivers is we can’t show them they’re going to make a livable amount of money,” Cheape said.

Irvin introduced a plan to correct the salaries of Nelson teachers with 20 to 30 years of experience by making them match the top 25 salaries in the state for that seniority range. She said the cost for this adjustment would be $311,000.

The board discussed an incremental plan to make returning teachers' salaries more competitive. The plan would see an increase to salaries of teachers with 15 to 20 years of experience in fiscal years 2024.

All teachers are proposed to receive a 5% salary increase in the planned budget, which Cheape pointed out still doesn't keep up with the current 7% inflation rate.

