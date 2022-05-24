Nelson school board names Walker as NCHS principal

The Nelson County School Board announced Nelson County High School interim principal Kevin Walker is appointed to the principal position effective July 1.

Walker assumed the role of interim principal after Chris Sumner resigned from the position in March; Walker was assistant principal at the time. According to Nelson County Public Schools' May 23 announcement, the school board's decision was unanimous.

"Mr. Walker has served the division in a number of capacities, including Teacher, Coach, Athletic Director as well as Assistant Principal since his employment with us began in August 2009," the Nelson County Public Schools announcement reads.

Walker earned bachelor's and master's degrees from Virginia Tech and a leadership certificate from Longwood University.

"Mr. Walker is well prepared to assume these additional and important responsibilities," the division's announcement said. "He is excited about the opportunity to use his leadership skills to support our students, staff, and the greater Nelson County community."

- Emma Martin

