Nelson school board taking public input in search for new superintendent

Nelson County residents can give their direct input on the qualities they would like to see in the next superintendent of the county’s public schools division.
The Nelson County School Board formally announced Monday it has begun the process of hiring a new superintendent by seeking public input on qualifications for the post. A survey related to superintendent criteria is available online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/NelsonCo and on the Nelson County Public Schools website, www.nelson.k12.va.us.
Hard copies of the survey also are available at the school board administration offices, at each of the division’s four schools and at the Nelson County Public Library.
A public hearing will be held at 7 p.m. Jan. 13 at Nelson County High School’s auditorium.
“We want to make sure we include and involve as many stakeholders as possible in this process,” Margaret Clair, the board’s chair, said in a news release. “This is the number one priority for the Nelson County School Board and the board will work diligently to find the next leader of the school division.”
Superintendent Martha Eagle recently announced she will retire from the post June 30. The first woman to serve in the position, the 32-year veteran in public education began her tenure in Nelson in July 2018.
Eagle has said she has wonderful memories serving the division of about 1,520 students and just more than 300 employees. Nelson always will have a special place in her heart, she has said.
Just more than 40 people applied for the superintendent post in 2018. Nearly four years later, the board is looking to hire an educator to lead the division of about 1,500 students and just more than 300 employees in a much different climate entrenched in a global pandemic and its many challenges.
At a special called meeting Monday at Nelson County High School, the board discussed the hiring process and timeline in the search with Gina Patterson, executive director of the Virginia School Boards Association.
Clair said the board’s goal is to have a new superintendent ready to serve July 1, the start date of the next fiscal year.
The board will take comments from the survey until Jan. 13.
Patterson told the board a residency requirement for living in Nelson County may be a measure the board wants to consider. In some localities, it is a dealbreaker, she said.
The vast majority of applications are likely to come in during the final days of the application period, Patterson advised the board. The board is set to begin interviewing prospective candidates in March and April and could have a hire in place by late April or May, according to discussion on the timeline.
Patterson said it is beneficial for the full five-member board to attend all of the interviewing.
“It’s too important,” Patterson said. “You all were elected to represent a certain group of constituents and you all need to hear it for yourselves.”
The board is set to meet with the Virginia School Boards Association at 9 a.m. March 4 to go over the applicant pool.
Patterson said the survey is a way to get a wide range of input on the superintendent search and keep the public engaged in the process. She also urged the board to participate in the survey.
“Everyone in the community deserves to have their input,” Patterson said.