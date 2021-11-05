Nelson school bus driver charged with DUI, child abuse and neglect

A bus driver for Nelson County Public Schools was arrested Thursday and charged with driving under the influence and abuse and neglect of children.
The Nelson County Sheriff's Office investigated a report of an intoxicated driver in the 600 block of Drumheller Lane in Lovington on Thursday, according to a news release.
Deputies made contact with Rebecca R. Rousey, 44, and the investigation led to her arrest, the release said.
The school division released a statement Friday that reads, "We understand there are some concerns in the community regarding an incident involving a bus driver yesterday. Nelson County Public Schools is cooperating with the Nelson County Sheriff's Office and the driver involved has been removed from duty pending our investigation. Student safety is a top priority as we work diligently to uphold a high standard and work swiftly to address any concerns brought to our attention."
No other details from the division or sheriff's office were available.