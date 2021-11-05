 Skip to main content
Nelson school bus driver charged with DUI, child abuse and neglect
Nelson school bus driver charged with DUI, child abuse and neglect

Rebecca R. Rousey

 David Hill

A bus driver for Nelson County Public Schools was arrested Thursday and charged with driving under the influence and abuse and neglect of children. 

The Nelson County Sheriff's Office investigated a report of an intoxicated driver in the 600 block of Drumheller Lane in Lovington on Thursday, according to a news release.

Deputies made contact with Rebecca R. Rousey, 44, and the investigation led to her arrest, the release said. 

The school division released a statement Friday that reads, "We understand there are some concerns in the community regarding an incident involving a bus driver yesterday. Nelson County Public Schools is cooperating with the Nelson County Sheriff's Office and the driver involved has been removed from duty pending our investigation. Student safety is a top priority as we work diligently to uphold a high standard and work swiftly to address any concerns brought to our attention." 

No other details from the division or sheriff's office were available. 

