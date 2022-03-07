Nelson schools superintendent search progresses

The Nelson County School Board met with Virginia School Boards Association Executive Director Gina Patterson on March 4 to review applications for the open superintendent position.

According to a statement from VSBA, the board received 20 full applications. Of the those applicants,14 are men and 6 are women. Fifteen of the applicants reside in Virginia and remaining applications came from West Virginia, New Jersey, Tennessee, North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

The candidate pool is made up of five current or former superintendents; four assistant, associate or deputy superintendents; six central office administrators; and five principals or building level administrators.

Patterson said the board at the meeting discussed dates to start interviews.

She said 20 applications was good in light of the pandemic.

“Twenty-five years ago you may have had 50 applicants, but that trend has changed," Patterson said.

She added candidates have become more selective about their applications.

"At the end of the day it’s about quality over quantity," Patterson said.

The board is seeking a successor to Martha Eagle, the first woman to serve in the role, who is retiring June 30 after four years steering the school system.

— Emma Martin

