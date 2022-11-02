 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nelson schools to get $790K in federal funding for electric school buses

Amherst bus 2

A look at the engine in one of the two new electric buses Amherst County Public Schools recently activated through a grant.

 Justin Faulconer, the New Era-Progress

Nelson County Public Schools is set to go receive $790,000 in federal funding for the purchase of two electric school buses, part of money awarded through the Environmental Protection Agency. U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, D-Va., on Oct. 26 announced $30.8 million in federal funding to help Virginia schools buy 81 clean and zero-emission school buses that will accelerate the transition to zero-emissions vehicles and produce cleaner air in communities across the state. The funding was made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which Warner and Kaine helped pass last year.

“Thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, school districts in Virginia are set to receive millions in funding for zero-emission and low-emission school buses that will help provide students with safe and reliable transportation to and from school,” Warner said in a news release. “As we continue to look for ways to reduce pollution and combat climate change, I am glad to see this federal funding directed towards replacing old school buses with 21st century, eco-friendly equipment.”

Kaine said Virginia students deserve buses that won’t accelerate climate change and pollute the air in their communities.

“I’m glad to see Virginia is receiving federal funding so that school districts can purchase more energy efficient school buses,” Kaine said.

The Clean School Bus Program will reduce greenhouse gas emissions, save money for school districts, and produce cleaner air, according to the release.

“Diesel air pollution is linked to asthma and other conditions that harm students’ health and cause them to miss school, particularly in communities of color and Tribal communities,” the release said. “Phasing out these diesel engines will ensure cleaner air for students, bus drivers, and school staff working near the bus loading areas, as well as the communities through which the buses drive each day.”

