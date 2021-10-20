Nelson sheriff's deputies to receive bonuses

Nelson County Sheriff’s Office deputies will receive a one-time $3,000 bonus, or a $1,500 bonus for part-time employees, following an Oct. 12 vote by the county’s board of supervisors.
The county has 15 state compensation board-funded positions anticipated to receive the bonus, according to a staff report to supervisors. Aside from the compensation board funded positions, the county locally funds 10 full time deputy jobs and two part time; as of this month, seven of those full-time positions are filled.
The local cost of the bonus is just more than $29,000 and estimated vacancy savings for the previous two months within the sheriff’s office budget will cover it, according to the report.
County Administrator Steve Carter said the sheriff’s office currently has six vacant positions.
“As long as that unfortunate trend holds up, we will have additional vacancy savings to carry us month to month,” Carter said of covering staff time costs related to the department.
Staff proposes to pay out accrued compensation time and holiday hours as of Oct. 1 to the sheriff’s department employees that have those balances, which provides the office with a clean slate going forward following implementation of paid overtime and holiday hours as of July 1, which combined with the bonuses cost just more than $61,000.
Much of that will be covered by three months of unspent money from vacancies.
“At this point we think we can cover these costs going forward with vacancy savings,” Carter said.
If vacancy savings run out in upcoming months, Carter said staff would report back to the board for potential funding requests.
Sheriff David Hill said vacancies in law enforcement are common across the state, adding he recently learned the Lynchburg Police Department has 28 unfilled positions.
“We can’t lower our standards,” Hill said when discussing recruitment challenges with supervisors. “The applicant pool is very limited ... It’s hard to find people who are interested in this field who live here. We try our best.”
He said the department has had prospective employees with a “clean slate background,” have gone through some training and related the profession isn’t for them with many pressures facing law enforcement. Hill also mentioned accusations of police using excessive force, speaking in general and not mentioning any specific incidents locally.
“That can come back and haunt an agency or an officer if we hire someone who has baggage,” Hill said to supervisors. “You have to be very, very cautious who you pick up.”
Hill said the bonuses are a tremendous morale booster for the department as more are leaving the profession than entering. He added many of the department's positions are funded by the county and the board's action ensures everyone is covered with the extra pay measure.