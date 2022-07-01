Nelson supervisors' approval of budget with less school funding causes conflict at school board meeting

Tension between the Nelson County School Board and Board of Supervisors over a recent budget increase rollback led to a confrontation after a school board meeting that a sheriff’s deputy stepped in to help handle.

Immediately after Tuesday's meeting, as school board and audience members were dispersing, board of supervisors chair Jesse Rutherford — seated in the audience to observe the meeting — approached the school board’s table. School Board member Ceaser Perkins approached within inches of Rutherford’s face and did not step away when Rutherford asked him to.

Rutherford said in a phone interview the morning after the meeting he had offered Perkins a handshake, which Perkins refused, saying, “Don’t shake my hand.”

“A cordial hello escalated into physical intimidation with Ceaser Perkins refusing to step down,” Rutherford said, adding it took the intervention of multiple members of the school board and Deputy Brad Dingman to allow him to leave the room. He confirmed he was escorted by a sheriff’s deputy out of the building and to his car.

Perkins could not be reached for comment.

After the meeting, Dingman said deputies would file a report. Rutherford said Thursday he did not intend to press charges.

The source of the dispute is the board of supervisors’ final budget, approved and appropriated at a June 27 meeting. At the meeting, supervisors voted to approve a budget without an additional $1 million in school funding that supervisors had committed at a June 14 meeting via a motion where Supervisor Tommy Harvey was the deciding affirmative vote.

Harvey said at the June 14 meeting he was “ready to dip in” to the county’s nonrecurring revenue to fund the additional million to the schools and that the school board had justified its request. The vote brought the county's total education contribution for fiscal year 2023 to $18.1 million, $2.5 million over fiscal year 2022 funding.

The school board met June 16 to revise its fiscal year 2023 budget based on the additional $1 million in local funding. Assistant Superintendent for Administration Shannon Irvin told the school board the new funds could be used to establish a $17 minimum wage for support staff, with new salary increases between seniority and responsibility-based steps.

Irvin also outlined adjustments to teachers’ salaries made possible with the additional million: a 0.5% salary increase between seniority steps and salary adjustments for teachers who’ve been with the division for 20 years or longer. Irvin emailed all Nelson County Public Schools employees June 17 to tell them about these tentative changes to the division's budget, pending the board of supervisors’ final approval and appropriation of its budget.

But then, on June 27, Harvey voted yes to Supervisor David Parr’s motion that the board approve a 2022-2023 budget without the additional $1 million, reverting back to the $1.5 million school funding increase.

Supervisor Ernie Reed objected after Parr’s motion, citing parliamentary procedure and saying his understanding was that the board could not rescind a motion at a continued meeting — the June 27 meeting was a continuation of the board’s June 14 meeting.

County Attorney Philip Payne clarified the board could move to adopt the budget with the amendment, and the board did so, with Harvey, Rutherford and Parr voting yes and Reed and Supervisor Skip Barton voting no.

Barton raised his voice to ask Harvey what had changed his mind, and Harvey’s response was inaudible to the audience.

In a phone interview Friday, Barton, who sat next to Harvey at the meeting, said Harvey had responded, "I changed my mind."

Barton said he was surprised at the outcome of the meeting but had foreseen the possibility that the money could be revoked.

"I think the school needs that $1 million," Barton said in the interview. "I was not happy with what occurred."

Harvey could not be reached for comment.

At the school board's June 28 meeting to approve the schools' budget, Irvin said the decision to revert school funding back to $1.5 million over the 2022 budget means the division will establish a $15 hourly minimum wage instead of $17 for support staff.

She said the board had identified seven positions "that will no longer be there for next year," allowing the board to make some planned salary enhancements including a 0.5% increase between seniority steps for both the support staff and teacher salary scales, and increases for teachers at the 20-, 25- and 30-year experience steps — making those steps match the 25th highest salaries in the state this year but not the anticipated 25th highest salaries in the state for next year as planned.

She confirmed all division full-time employees still will receive a 5% raise and a $1,000 bonus in December 2022. Irvin said a $75,000 cut to the transportation budget achieved by switching to a single evening bus route could allow the division to award part-time employees a partial bonus in December and the board unanimously approved the change.

"I'm just tired of sitting here, spending eight months of our time talking about the budget and it really just comes down to what they're going to give us," Perkins said after Irvin's update.

He added efforts to "play nice" and "be professional" were not reciprocated with the board of supervisors.

"Some of the things that go on are borderline unethical in my opinion ... We thank the other board for what they do and if they have any issue with the way we spend their money, you can always have an audit," Perkins said. "Please do so, if you think we are bad stewards of your money, as you call it."

