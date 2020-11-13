Nelson supervisors pass ordinance prohibiting dogs from running at large in county

Hunting dogs with tags showing the owner's name and phone number, along with farm dogs, service dogs who's handler is unable to use a tether, or dogs in supervised training exercises or in fenced-in dog parks, are not considered to be at large, the ordinance states.

David McGann, of Afton, was one of the hunters who served on the committee and was glad to see an ordinance that he feels protects the public. He said he has 23 dogs, and hunters who take proper care of their hounds know where they are.

"This ordinance that we … wrote together, it ain’t Albemarle County, it ain’t Augusta County, it ain’t Buckingham County, it’s a Nelson County ordinance," McGann said.

When asked by Central District Supervisor Ernie Reed, Parr said the hunting dog exception is not limited to just when that hound is performing hunting-related activities.

"I knew going into it that if we didn't seek input from key players in the hunting community that we would have the same battle," Parr said when reached by phone following the meeting, referencing a failed attempt by the board of supervisors in 2018 to pass a different leash law that was met with overwhelming opposition.