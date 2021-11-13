Nelson supervisors reject cigarette tax, withdraw from regional board

A potential cigarette tax in Nelson County went up in smoke as the county’s board of supervisors rejected setting a rate and voted to withdraw from the recently created Blue Ridge Cigarette Tax Board.
The board recently voted to join the regional cigarette tax board but opted to pull out during its Nov 11 meeting. Supervisor David Parr said the board recently voted to join the regional board, which consists of localities in the greater Charlottesville area, to have a voice but didn't commit to a tax.
"I don’t like taxes," Parr said.
The regional board was formed in response to a recent Virginia General Assembly decision to allow counties the same taxing authority as cities on cigarette use.
Supervisor Jesse Rutherford said a county cigarette tax would burden local gas stations and businesses with more paperwork and hardship.
“It’s just not needed,” Rutherford said. “I usually err on the side of no taxation.”
He said the county always has the option to rejoin the regional board if it chooses at a later time. He feels the county is good financial shape and can do without it.
“You tax when you have a need,” Rutherford said.
The tax was projected to bring estimated net revenue ranging from $131,873 to roughly $158,300, according to county documents.
During a public hearing on the potential tax, county resident Dave Landry said he opposes it and added just because the state allows it and other localities do it doesn’t mean Nelson should.
“I’m opposed to any tax almost,” said Philip Purvis, a county resident, during the hearing. “My main concern is it’s going to add more work to the people selling it.”
While Purvis said he doesn’t personally smoke, he doesn’t think taxing smokers is necessary.
“I think government has gotten big enough. And we certainly pay enough taxes,” Purvis said. “We’re not hurting for money. So I’m just opposed to it.”
Supervisor Robert “Skip” Barton said he doesn’t hate taxes but felt this particular one was unfair.
“It taxes an addiction I once had,” he said. "Taxing cigarettes, you don’t stop people from smoking.”
County Administrator Steve Carter previously told the board if the county was going to tax cigarettes he believed the regional partnership was the more efficient route than handling it completely in house.
The board’s vote to reject the tax and withdraw from the regional partnership was unanimous. Chair Ernie Reed noted the cost of smoking cigarettes and the effects on the health care industry.