Stephanie and Kyle Thomas arrived at the idea for their new Afton bed-and-breakfast after noticing a vacancy during their own travels.

“A couple years ago we sold everything and we traveled the country trying to figure out what we wanted to do when we grew up. It was great, but one thing we realized is that there are not a lot of places who were catering to people who were traveling like us — who wanted to shop locally, eat locally, hike places, bring their dogs ...” Stephanie Thomas said during a recent tour of she and her husband’s B&B, the Indigo House.

Stephanie and Kyle, both 35, discovered Afton while visiting Shenandoah National Park and bought the property at 142 Blundell Hollow Road in 2018.

Drivers along Virginia 151 may have noticed the new construction on a formerly vacant parcel; all four of the Indigo House’s National Park-themed rooms look out on the state highway and have a blue ridge mountain view.

Stephanie described the business as a cross between an Airbnb and a boutique hotel. The Thomases will be present on-site full time, and offer a check-in service for guests who want a tour, recommendations or to meet their hosts. But guests also can check in themselves, and choose between breakfast served in the dining room or delivered to their doors in a picnic basket.

“It’s your vacation, it should be what you want it to be,” Stephanie said.

Accommodating all sorts of travelers is a key business value, along with sustainability and supporting local businesses. The ground floor Shenandoah room is equipped with a zero-entry shower and Stephanie said all door handles in the building have levers for easier access.

The Rocky Mountain, Zion, Glacier and Shenandoah rooms each feature antique furniture that Stephanie collected, blended with modern décor and touches that channel the National Parks, such as wildflower-patterned wallpaper in the Glacier room.

Starting from scratch meant the Thomases were able to create an optimal B&B layout, with multiple community spaces and rooms separated by either closets or bathrooms for sound control. The hardwood floors downstairs are reclaimed from a dairy barn and the floors upstairs are old fence posts. Oversized windows in every room make the most of the view and natural light.

Indigo House is partnering with Albemarle Baking Company, Scratch Kitchen at the Brewing Tree, Fox Hollow Baking Company in Crozet, Roseland’s Little Hat Creek Farm and Charlottesville’s Grit Coffee Roasting Company for the breakfast menu and snack.

Stephanie described the philosophy behind it as “a rising tide lifts all boats.”

“There’s such incredible talent in this area and there’s no good reason for me to recreate something when somebody else has already made it amazing and we could just work together.”

Charlottesville’s Gabriele Rausse Winery will provide in-house wines (each room gets a bottle of wine per day from the to-go “honor bar”) and the B&B will offer picnic lunches through Nellysford café Basic Necessities.

The Thomases also are focused on reducing waste with the business, sourcing all toiletries and cleaning supplies from Dogwood Refillery in Charlottesville. Stephanie pointed out the borrow-a-backpack and borrow-a-basket stations, for travelers to take meals on the go. The baskets will be stocked with reusable plates and cups so guests won’t need to buy disposables.

“... we’re catering specifically to outdoorsy humans and kind dogs,” Stephanie said. Dogs of any size stay for free and get treated to custom dog beds.

“Nothing about the property is intended to be formal or pretentious. It’s ‘bring your dirty boots, bring your sweaty clothes, bring your stinky dogs, let’s just all hang out and have a good time.’”

Indigo House also is a wedding venue, offering three wedding packages, from an “adventure elopement” wedding at a scenic location to an up-to-50-person petite wedding in the grove of trees behind the B&B.

Originally from Charleston, South Carolina, Stephanie said she and Kyle have moved 14 times in the 12 years they’ve been together, and Kyle is excited to stay put this time.

The Indigo House opens in April and will accept guests during a nine-month season. Details are available at indigohouseva.com.

