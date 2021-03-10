New environmental program launching for Nelson County students

A new program is launching this spring in Nelson County, inviting students to explore local nature centers.

The new program, dubbed Blue Ridge Puzzle Quest, offers Nelson County Public School students an “outdoor adventure,” while promoting nature-based learning, environmental literacy and the benefits to social and emotional health, according to a news release.

“Often when people think about outdoor learning, they stop at science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM),” said Katrina Broughman, a Nelson Middle School eighth grade teacher who spearheaded the new program.

“However, research shows that English language arts skills (writing, reading, researching, and communication) can be used to actively encourage outdoor exploration and communicate elements of environmental literacy for the 21st century learner.”

Three local nature centers are participating in the project, including The Nature Foundation at Wintergreen, Rockfish Valley Foundation in Nellysford and Wildrock in Crozet, the release states.

Each of the three organizations and the midddle school have hidden a clue on site for students to find and eventually unlock a video prize celebrating natural resources around their schools. A virtual option also will be available.