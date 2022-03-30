New high school greenhouse shines light on horticulture program

The new Nelson County High School greenhouse finally has a glass ceiling and walls.

NCHS horticulture teacher Margaret Seaman pointed to where the greenhouse’s new concrete floor is outfitted with drains: “Now I can powerwash it down,” she said.

Seaman teaches introduction to horticulture, landscaping, Floral Design I, Floral Design II and Plant Production at the high school. On March 23, her students were independently working on a commission of flower arrangements.

Seaman said she prepares students for the workforce in her classes “because if they can listen and learn, I feel like they can get any type of job.”

Seaman said her own horticulture knowledge was gained from real world experience. She graduated from Elon University with a psychology degree.

“And when I came home, I started playing around in greenhouses that my dad had,” she said.

She received a master’s in teaching from Mary Baldwin University in Staunton, taught language arts at Rockfish River Elementary and Nelson Middle schools and then opened her own garden center.

Seaman showed pictures of the old NCHS greenhouse in 2019, with cracks in the glass and panels sliding down to create gaps. She said the fans stopped working properly after a thunderstorm in 2021 damaged the electrical panels.

“So we put shade cloth up on the inside of it to keep it cooler. It would just get really hot,” she said.

Construction of a new greenhouse has been significantly delayed in the past year due to supply chain complications and a manpower shortage. Seaman said the greenhouse originally was expected to be completed by Jan. 1.

Chris Tolley, of Piney Ridge Contracting and Construction, updated the school board on the project at its Feb. 25 meeting.

“Originally, our greenhouse was supposed to arrive at the end of the year and it kept getting pushed back, pushed back and pushed back. And so we finally received it last week only to find out the manpower was unavailable and they were looking at several months before they could get someone here. But we’re prepared for something like this.”

Tolley told the board his company had contracted local company Appomattox Glass to erect the greenhouse rather than wait for the original supplier.

Seaman said the old greenhouse was gutted and leveled to its brick foundation in August. The new greenhouse is constructed on the old foundation and features a poured concrete floor and new handicapped ramp. This ramp extends further than the old and is therefore more accessible to students in wheelchairs, Seaman explained. It also will be outfitted with handrails.

Seaman said workers still need to install heating units and water and electrical systems.

She added the new greenhouse is taller than the old one; a higher ceiling will allow for more air movement.

“It’s going to be awesome,” she said.

In the greenhouse, she said, “we start all kinds of different plants from seed. We do propagation, cuttings, anything that the kids show interest in I’m willing to try.”

Seaman said her students are responsible for tilling, irrigating and cultivating the high school’s garden. They also take care of raised beds and flower beds around the school, she added.

“The kids do it all,” she said.

