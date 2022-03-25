New Nelson County schools superintendent named

Amanda C. Hester, who currently serves as Louisa County Public Schools' assistant superintendent for instruction, was named Friday as Nelson County Public Schools' next superintendent, effective July 1.

Hester brings almost 19 years of experience in public school teaching and administration in multiple divisions and has served as the Spotsylvania High School principal, according to a Nelson County Public Schools news release. In 2020, Hester won a $100,000 Rural Tech Project Award for Louisa County Public Schools.

According to NCPS, Hester earned bachelor's and master's degrees from the University of Richmond, a post-graduate certificate in administration and supervision from Virginia Commonwealth University and a doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Virginia. Hester is a former collegiate athlete; she participated in track and field and played basketball for the Richmond Spiders.

“I’m so very excited about this opportunity. I’ve been watching it for a little while; it’s a place that I’ve really looked into. I’m excited about it and I really can’t wait to get to meet staff, students and the community,” Hester said Friday at a special called Nelson County School Board meeting.

“I can’t wait to get started and really hear from you all and learn from you all about how we can make a difference together. And I really appreciate this opportunity.”

After the meeting, Hester said she also coached basketball and track and taught ninth- and 12th-grade history. Hester added she remembers being impressed by Nelson County's beauty when passing through and is eager to put down roots in the county.

The board began its search for a new superintendent after Martha Eagle announced her retirement effective June 30.

“Dr. Eagle was not required to give us as much notice as she did, and we are grateful for her doing so as it allowed us to get ahead of the pack in terms of our search. These days many teachers and administrators are leaving the profession altogether, so competition is fierce among school divisions,” School Board Chair Margaret Clair said.

“We are very excited about the opportunity to work with Dr. Hester. We believe she has the vision, experience and passion to help Nelson County Public Schools navigate the post-pandemic landscape and to assist us as we move into our next chapter of education."

