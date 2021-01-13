New web portal provides full picture of Wintergreen community

A new website that launched this month aims to bring everything people want to know about Wintergreen, Nelson County’s resort community, in one place.

According to a news release, the new Wintergreen Property Owners Association’s website, found at wtgpoa.org, provides a complete picture of the community spanning more than 11,000 acres in Central Virginia and its various different clubs and services.

“Aggregating all of this into one useful website was the goal. It wasn’t easy, but the result has turned out not only to be very useful, but it also tells a powerful and compelling story that celebrates this very special place,” Jay Roberts, executive director of the Wintergreen Property Owners Association, said in the release.

The WPOA website also targets different interests through individual domain names:

OurWintergreen.com provides a guide to the community plus some basic information and links to local events calendars, and

Hikewintergreen.org provides a guide to all hiking trails in and around the area.

The new website is an addition to WPOA’s fire and rescue website, at wtgfireresq.org, and the Wintergreen Police Department’s website, WintergreenPolice.org, both of which have been reworked recently, the release states.