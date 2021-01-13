New web portal provides full picture of Wintergreen community

A new website that launched this month aims to bring everything people want to know about Wintergreen, Nelson County’s resort community, in one place.
According to a news release, the new Wintergreen Property Owners Association’s website, found at wtgpoa.org, provides a complete picture of the community spanning more than 11,000 acres in Central Virginia and its various different clubs and services.
“Aggregating all of this into one useful website was the goal. It wasn’t easy, but the result has turned out not only to be very useful, but it also tells a powerful and compelling story that celebrates this very special place,” Jay Roberts, executive director of the Wintergreen Property Owners Association, said in the release.
The WPOA website also targets different interests through individual domain names:
- OurWintergreen.com provides a guide to the community plus some basic information and links to local events calendars, and
- Hikewintergreen.org provides a guide to all hiking trails in and around the area.
The new website is an addition to WPOA’s fire and rescue website, at wtgfireresq.org, and the Wintergreen Police Department’s website, WintergreenPolice.org, both of which have been reworked recently, the release states.
“We’ve also put in a tremendous amount of additional information for our property owners and guests online,” Roberts said in the release.
Maureen Kelley, the county’s director of economic development and tourism, praised the new website.
“We applaud these efforts to create a one-stop information portal for Wintergreen residents and visitors,” Kelley said. “The website harnesses the power of so many agencies and services, with world-class features and a user-friendly interface.”
According to the release, the base of WPOA’s new website was created by Charles Batchelor, a retired journalist who later became a marketing communications professional and lives at Wintergreen full time. He launched the Our Wintergreen site five years ago and the site now has merged with the WPOA website.
The merger process began more than a year ago, the release notes.
“One primary goal was to build this Wintergreen website so that Google and other search engines found it useful. That was a key measure in tweaking it over the last five years,” he said.