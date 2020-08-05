Newly formed nonprofit provides migrant workers with masks

For 14 years, Ricardo Negrete Cortes has traveled from Mexico to the United States to work as a seasonal farm worker. The COVID- 19 pandemic has made this season unlike any other before.
Cortes came to the U.S. in early February and watched on the news as the pandemic unfolded, away from his wife and three daughters who live in Mexico.
Among the safety precautions put in place by growers to keep Cortes and other farm workers safe as they work in the fields, masks are a necessity in most situations.
With her newly formed nonprofit Central Virginia Farm Workers Initiative, Vanessa Hale said she settled on providing masks to migrant farm workers for a number of reasons, including encouraging safe health practices during the pandemic. These masks are in addition to the masks and personal protective equipment growers are providing.
“I wanted to have a project that would be very community-orientated, that would be very local in nature that would address some of the challenges of COVID-19 and that would be fun and joyful in spite of the fact that we are in the middle of a pandemic and these masks are to protect all of us,” Hale said.
Central Virginia Farm Workers Initiative is a newly formed nonprofit dedicated to serving migrant and seasonal farm workers with healthcare and educational resources. CVFWI became a registered corporation during the course of the summer and Hale said she is working toward a 501©(3) status.
Hale brings with her two decades of experience working with migrant farm workers in a combination of health outreach and education.
Hale added the mask project was an opportunity to continue to educate and provide farm workers with updates regarding COVID-19. Having in-person conversations, she said, is often the best way to convey information with the workers.
Cortes, who spoke to the Nelson County Times through Hale as she translated in late July, said he and his fellow workers were grateful for the masks Hale was providing. With the work being mostly outside, Cortes said that masks are not always required unless the workers are in more confined spaces or if they are working within close proximity or in groups.
Her goal is to equip at least 250 migrant farm workers in Nelson County with the reusable cloth masks while building community and promoting safe health practices at the same time. As of July 22, Hale said CVFWI has distributed 85 masks and purchased a total of 100 with 75 more in production.
In order to achieve this goal, Hale has partnered with local seamstresses, including Rose Valentino, who operates Rosalba Couture, a bridal shop in Lovingston.
With bridal season being just around the corner when COVID-19 hit, alterations at Valentino’s business came to a “screeching halt” and she has used making masks as a lifeline during the pandemic.
“Along with everyone else, I really remember just for a while watching everything play out in bewilderment and then had to sort of rally and figure out what I was going to do,” said Valentino, who also is a longtime friend of Hale.
Valentino said she jumped at the opportunity to help migrant farm workers however she could.
“I just feel like this is our shared responsibility to do what we can and to help keep everyone safe,” Valentino said. “Everyone is in this pandemic together, no group of people should be left out of any part of us caring for each other.”
Hale said that community partnership was an important aspect of what she hopes to accomplish with her nonprofit. And that partnership also extends to the growers themselves, many of whom, like Cortes, return U.S. each year to work.
When she needed money to form her nonprofit, Hale said she looked to the farm workers for support and financial backing, something she was able to do because of her decades of experience and reputation she has made with the farm workers.
“I think that’s one of the things that is most important to me personally and I’m very proud of it,” Hale said of the support she has received from the migrant and seasonal farm workers.
To learn more about Central Virginia Farm Workers Initiative or the mask project, visit www.cvfwi.org.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.