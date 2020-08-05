Newly formed nonprofit provides migrant workers with masks

For 14 years, Ricardo Negrete Cortes has traveled from Mexico to the United States to work as a seasonal farm worker. The COVID- 19 pandemic has made this season unlike any other before.

Cortes came to the U.S. in early February and watched on the news as the pandemic unfolded, away from his wife and three daughters who live in Mexico.

Among the safety precautions put in place by growers to keep Cortes and other farm workers safe as they work in the fields, masks are a necessity in most situations.

With her newly formed nonprofit Central Virginia Farm Workers Initiative, Vanessa Hale said she settled on providing masks to migrant farm workers for a number of reasons, including encouraging safe health practices during the pandemic. These masks are in addition to the masks and personal protective equipment growers are providing.

“I wanted to have a project that would be very community-orientated, that would be very local in nature that would address some of the challenges of COVID-19 and that would be fun and joyful in spite of the fact that we are in the middle of a pandemic and these masks are to protect all of us,” Hale said.

Central Virginia Farm Workers Initiative is a newly formed nonprofit dedicated to serving migrant and seasonal farm workers with healthcare and educational resources. CVFWI became a registered corporation during the course of the summer and Hale said she is working toward a 501©(3) status.

Hale brings with her two decades of experience working with migrant farm workers in a combination of health outreach and education.