Gamblers, mission workers and showgirls will try their luck with love on the Nelson County High School stage this weekend for a three-night run of the Tony-award-winning musical ‘Guys and Dolls.’

Senior Ethan Holm plays the smooth-talking Nathan Detroit, and junior Avery Hill is his nightclub-singer fiancée Adelaide. Detroit bets fellow gambler Sky Masterson, played by senior Lane Payne, that he won’t go on a date with a woman of his choice.

Detroit chooses earnest mission worker Sarah Brown, played by senior Kiley Mullins. Masterson offers to produce a dozen sinners for the missionary in exchange for the date, but gets more than he bargained for. A robust cast of colorful supporting characters bring the 1950’s musical comedy to life.

Showtimes are 7 p.m. Friday, March 10; at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, March 11; and at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 12, in the NCHS auditorium.

Tickets are $5 for students, first responders and military service members, $10 for adults and free for senior citizens with IDs and can be purchased at the door or online at https://events.eventgroove.com/event/Nchs-Guys-Dolls-72123.

— Emma Martin