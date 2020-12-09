Now retired, Afton dentist reflects on 40 years in the community

He added he could recall some of his earliest memories at the office that for the family had become almost like a home away from home.

“At the time obviously you don’t realize how valuable it is, but looking back it was actually a really cool experience. It’s one thing when your parents tell you to work hard and it’s another thing to see them work hard,” Manilla said.

Manilla said he often had the opportunity to witness how generous and caring his mother was in her business, traits he felt translated to his own career as well.

When asked if she always saw herself going into dentistry, Marchibroda replied, “Oh heck no.” She had received her degree in biology from Gannon University in Pennsylvania, before eventually moving to Virginia. She said she originally wanted to be a veterinarian, but financial restraints held her back and she instead decided to apply for two dentist schools.

Marchibroda said she didn’t initially plan on retiring when she did. When the COVID-19 pandemic first swept Virginia in March, Marchibroda said she had to shut down for roughly three and a half months and waited an additional couple weeks longer than some of her colleagues before starting work again.