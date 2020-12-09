Now retired, Afton dentist reflects on 40 years in the community

For Diana Marchibroda, her life has revolved around two things: raising her children and practicing dentistry.
After a career in dentistry that spanned nearly 40 years and having served hundreds of patients in her rural, Afton-based practice, Marchibroda officially retired in September.
As Marchibroda describes it, her practice, located on Critzers Shop Road, provided her the perfect place to simultaneously work and to raise her four children who often would accompany her in the office. Marchibroda said until her children eventually went off to school, she would bring them into the office with her.
“I loved being a mother more than I loved being a dentist, but to be able to do both has just been a dream,” Marchibroda said.
In addition to the benefit of being able to raise her children in the office, Marchibroda said she often enjoyed the perks that come with a small, rural practice.
She recalled how peaceful Nelson County could be. Marchibroda said she remembered being able to look through the window of her office and see a tractor slowly meandering down the road or having a horse look right back at her. She said people who visited her business always were kind as well.
“It’s bittersweet,” Joey Manilla, the youngest of Marchibroda’s four children, said of his mother’s retirement.
He added he could recall some of his earliest memories at the office that for the family had become almost like a home away from home.
“At the time obviously you don’t realize how valuable it is, but looking back it was actually a really cool experience. It’s one thing when your parents tell you to work hard and it’s another thing to see them work hard,” Manilla said.
Manilla said he often had the opportunity to witness how generous and caring his mother was in her business, traits he felt translated to his own career as well.
When asked if she always saw herself going into dentistry, Marchibroda replied, “Oh heck no.” She had received her degree in biology from Gannon University in Pennsylvania, before eventually moving to Virginia. She said she originally wanted to be a veterinarian, but financial restraints held her back and she instead decided to apply for two dentist schools.
Marchibroda said she didn’t initially plan on retiring when she did. When the COVID-19 pandemic first swept Virginia in March, Marchibroda said she had to shut down for roughly three and a half months and waited an additional couple weeks longer than some of her colleagues before starting work again.
Once she returned to the office, however, she spent most of her time doing infection control, with her time outside of seeing patients consumed by hours each day of trying to keep up with the constant changes brought forth by the pandemic. She added she had trouble securing personal protective equipment as well.
Around the same time in February, Carla Chavez-Mayorga, a faculty member with the University of Virginia’s dental program, had approached Marchibroda and expressed an interest in taking over her practice. She shared an appreciation for a small, country setting that also drew the now-retired dentist to the area.
“I was doing more infectious control than dentistry and it kind of lost its magic,” Marchibroda said. “I didn’t have to be hit across the head with a two-by-four to understand between COVID and the perfect person knocking on my door to take over this practice, something told me this was it.”
Chavez-Mayorga said she didn’t initially intend to purchase the Afton practice, but upon seeing it for herself she also appreciated the small-town aesthetic.
“I’m from a small town; It felt like the clinics back home which was my dream at the beginning and then I got married and moved here and I found it very welcoming,” Chavez-Mayorga. “The concept that Diana had, family-oriented, that’s what I like.”
Chavez-Mayorga said she has begun seeing some patients since taking over the practice in September but will begin seeing more patients once she transitions to full-time in January.
Marchibroda said she felt she left her patients — her other family — in “good hands.”
“I tell you it’s been a wonderful profession for me,” Marchibroda said. “I never knew how much I would love being a mother and to be able to have both that’s just such a gift to not miss a day of my children’s lives after they’re born ... Who can say they can do that?”
