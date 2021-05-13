 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
One seriously injured in Nelson County crash
0 comments

One seriously injured in Nelson County crash

  • 0

One person is being treated for serious injuries following a Thursday afternoon crash in Nelson County.

Around 4:35 p.m., Virginia State Police responded to the scene of a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 29 near Rainbow Drive and the Blue Ridge Medical Center in Colleen, according to state police spokesperson Corinne Geller.

Geller said in an email Thursday evening that a Toyota SUV ran off the road, striking several mailboxes before coming to a stop. A passenger was been transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation. The circumstances that led to the crash were not immediately clear.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert