One seriously injured in Nelson County crash

One person is being treated for serious injuries following a Thursday afternoon crash in Nelson County.
Around 4:35 p.m., Virginia State Police responded to the scene of a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 29 near Rainbow Drive and the Blue Ridge Medical Center in Colleen, according to state police spokesperson Corinne Geller.
Geller said in an email Thursday evening that a Toyota SUV ran off the road, striking several mailboxes before coming to a stop. A passenger was been transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center for treatment.
The crash remains under investigation. The circumstances that led to the crash were not immediately clear.