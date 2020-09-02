Planning commission recommends approval of rezoning request from Afton B&B

An Afton-based bed-and-breakfast may soon be able to serve more than just overnight guests.

During its Aug. 26 meeting, the Nelson County Planning Commission recommended approval of a rezoning request in a 3-1 vote, which would allow WildManDan Beercentric Bed & Breakfast to expand its small-scale brewery operation to serve members of the public. The Nelson County Board of Supervisors will take up the recommendation in the coming months.

Located at 279 Avon Road, the property of the business currently is zoned Residential (R-1). Applicants Terri and Dan Tatarka, who operate the B&B, have requested the property to be rezoned Agriculture, A-1, which allows for farm brewery use.

Bishop said the brewery operation is an accessory use only open to guests of the B&B because it is currently zoned Residential, A-1.

However, the commission’s recommendation for approval is contingent on the county attorney’s approval of the applicants’ proffers. According to Dylan Bishop, the county’s director of planning and zoning, proffers are voluntary commitments by the applicant or owner and are associated with rezoning applications.

Of the four commission members present for the August meeting, North District commissioner Philippa Proulx was the lone no vote. She said she is concerned of the potential impact expanding the B&B’s brewery operation would have on neighboring properties.

Proulx also expressed concern over potential noise pollution that would come as a result.

“I am still not comfortable with it,” Proulx said in reference to when the request first came before the commission in July.