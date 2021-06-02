Planning commission recommends rezoning of former Gladstone railroad property

An ongoing effort to transform the historic Gladstone Depot has cleared another hurdle.

The Nelson County Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval of a request to rezone a currently undesignated plot of land the applicant hopes will become the depot’s new home.

According to documents, the request is to designate as Business (B-1) a nearby property that used to be the site of the former YMCA facility, which was demolished in May 2018 and is surrounded mostly by residential and agricultural properties.

Friends of Gladstone, a Nelson County-based nonprofit, intends to move the historic depot building to this location and currently is working to secure grant funds to build a new foundation.

Formed in 2017, Friends of Gladstone Depot is dedicated to the preservation of the more than 130-year-old structure. They eventually hope to transform the building into a community center and transportation museum.

A community center and museum both are permitted uses in properties zoned B-1, according to Director of Planning and Zoning Dylan Bishop.