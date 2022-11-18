Proposed Lovingston housing development puts zoning update on the agenda

The Nelson County zoning ordinance could soon be updated with new requirements for cluster housing now that the Board of Supervisors has adopted a preliminary resolution in favor of a change. Cluster housing developments are defined in the county zoning ordinance as subdivisions consisting of clusters of small lots and open space.

The proposition, brought before supervisors at their regular November meeting, stems from a proposed workforce housing development targeted for Lovingston.

Director of Planning and Zoning Dylan Bishop introduced developer Rick Byers of Longevity Home Solutions during the meeting, and Byers told supervisors his Richmond-based company specializes in building for the aging and disabled population.

He also said he’s been building workforce housing since the 1980’s, and though he’s owned property in Nelson for a little more than seven years, this is his first business foray in the county.

Byers and Charlottesville real estate agent Dan Conquest are under contract to purchase 31 Orchard Road, a 35-acre property along U.S. 29 in Lovingston. The two intend to develop 40 workforce dwellings on the property — between St. Mary’s Catholic Church and the Farm Bureau Insurance Building — but Nelson County does not currently have any ordinance that would permit development at that scale or density.

The 40 single- and two-story houses are to be organized in a “cluster-style design,” each situated on a 50- to 60-foot wide and 100- to 125-foot deep lot. Byers told supervisors the dwellings would be stick-built homes (constructed on the property as opposed to pre-manufactured modular housing) — an idea which appealed to Supervisor Skip Barton, who said his friends were all employed as carpenters and masons for Wintergreen developments. Byers said houses would be 1,250 to 1,450 square feet and value about $300,000.

The parcel at 31 Orchard Drive is mostly zoned Agricultural (A-1), with the few acres closest to the Farm Bureau building zoned Residential (R-2). Cluster housing is permitted in A-1, Residential (R-1) and Conservation (C-1) zoning districts, but only if it meets requirements outlined in an article devoted to cluster housing.

In A-1, the minimum area for cluster development must be 75 acres, and overall density cannot exceed one dwelling per 6.8 acres and one unit per 20 acres if the area exceeds 75 acres. In R-1, the minimum area for cluster development must be 30 acres, and overall density cannot exceed one dwelling per two acres.

C-1 zoning is the most restrictive, requiring a minimum area for cluster development of 200 acres and that overall density not exceed one dwelling per 20 acres. For all three districts, 40% of the land must be reserved for agriculture, forestry, recreation and/or open space. Where both water and sewer is provided, 10,000 square feet is the minimum lot size and one acre is the maximum lot size.

“I think the existing cluster ordinance as it sits today in Nelson County really has probably not been used for a reason — it’s very, very restrictive,” Byers said.

The minimum lot sizes in his proposed development are 5,000 to 7,000 square feet each. Byers’ suggestion is the county remove its existing cluster development ordinance and replace it with one that allows for 6,000-square-foot minimum lots for single family homes served by water and sewer, and for 12 units per acre for townhome sections and 24 units an acre for multifamily dwellings.

“We have a growing business community here in Nelson as well as other counties, towns and cities in Virginia. But any of you that may own a business, it’s almost impossible to find employees these days and the employees don’t have sufficient workforce housing,” he said. Consulting firm the Berkley Group recently presented demographic data to supervisors and planning commissioners at a comprehensive plan workshop, and statistics showed the county's 'educational, health care and community services' industry is by far the greatest employer at around 2000 employees, followed by the construction industry at around 750 employees and the 'arts, entertainment, recreation, and food services' industry at about 700 people.

Byers sees the Lovingston development as filling a community need for housing to serve both workers and the aging. He explained traditionally, as people age, they downsize, freeing up larger houses for workers. But there’s a recent trend of the elderly aging in place in large homes that are energy inefficient, because no smaller homes are available, contributing to a shortage of workforce housing.

Before approving and adopting any amendment to the zoning ordinance, the Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors both have to hold public hearings on the proposed amendment.

The resolution supervisors approved Nov. 7 refers the proposed development to the planning commission for that body to review and make recommendations on any ordinance amendments.

“At this time we’re just trying to figure out if the cluster style is an ordinance that the board wants to go after. It wouldn’t be for this specific project but it would be an ordinance for the whole county to consider for any future developments, not just this one. This would give them the avenue to apply and then at that time, they would present all their application materials,” Bishop told the board.

In other news, the board unanimously approved landowner Ben Kessler's application to create a 365-acre Agricultural Forestal District (AFD), now named the Glass Hollow AFD. In establishing an AFD, a community of landowners agree not to further develop on their properties and 23 landowners are included in the new designation. It is the county's fifth AFD.

Supervisors also deferred a decision on Jamey White, Scott DeFusco and John Washburn's special use permit request — to build a new breakfast restaurant along Virginia 151 — to the board's regular Dec. 13 meeting, to benefit from Supervisor Tommy Harvey's potentially tie-breaking vote. Harvey was not in attendance at the Nov. 7 meeting.