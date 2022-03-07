Rapunzel's reopens with first open mic in two years

Until closing its doors two years ago because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Rapunzel’s in Lovingston sold Trager Brothers coffee, used books and county-crafted beer, wine and cider. But owner Bob Taylor said what people really come for is the live music.

“People are for the most part sitting down, they’re socializing and talking. But they’re here to hear the music. And I think that’s a good thing,” Taylor said.

Rapunzel’s will hold its first open mic in two years at 8 p.m. Friday. Entry is free for performers and $3 for listeners.

“I’ve been in Charlottesville where I’ve seen bands so good, they made you want to cry, and nobody was even looking at them. They had their backs to them. It was amazing,” Taylor said.

He described Rapunzel’s as a “listening room.” Cozy armchairs and small tables point toward a small stage. There are bookshelves across from a small bar staffed by volunteers; Rapunzel’s operates as a nonprofit. The building retains the rustic charm of its origins as a fruit-packing facility.

Taylor’s customers, whom he usually knows by name, are important. But the musicians come first, he said, given artists are often treated like “second-class citizens” in a venue.

“We tried to make them first-class citizens, and it’s worked out very well for us. We’ve had a lot of bands that are now on the verge of being very successful,” Taylor said. He listed folk band Chamomile and Whiskey, blues guitarist Eli Cook, bassist and vocalist Sally Rose and Charlottesville rock group Lord Nelson among acts who played at Rapunzel's before achieving fame. He described the talent in Nelson County as top flight.

Taylor said most open mics don’t last long, but he’s proud Rapunzel’s open mics have gone until 1 a.m. or 2 a.m. because 30 to 40 acts have performed.

“We have great musicians that come here regularly,” Taylor said. He added many acts come to audition and be invited to hold a solo performance.

Taylor, a semi-retired cabinet-maker, said he’s been a lifelong music lover. The venue is named after his daughter, who has long blonde hair.

Rapunzel’s will also hold a free live jazz night March 26 with two bands.

Taylor said he takes up a collection and every three months pays to bring talented musicians to Rapunzel’s for jazz night.

“We’re just trying to promote jazz the best we can and make it a music for the people,” he said.

Taylor said open mics, to repeat every second Friday of the month, are open to everyone.

“I love giving youngsters a chance. I love seeing new bands come in.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.