Registrar's office looking to continue use of additional office space

With the go-ahead from the Nelson County Board of Supervisors during a Dec. 10 meeting, the Nelson County Registrar’s Office may continue to rent additional office space needed to handle additional voting options for upcoming elections.

During the atypical election cycle, which saw an unprecedented number of Nelson County residents opt for absentee voting, the registrar’s office had to make use of the entire first floor of its building to house more than 11,000 official ballots, voting equipment and personal protective equipment, according to Registrar Jackie Britt.

Britt told board members she felt it would be necessary to continue to rent out the entire first floor of the office, located at 571 Front St., which up to that point had been done using federal aid money and grants.

“We feel strongly that going forward that early voting is not going away and we feel strongly about needing that additional space for future elections,” Britt said.

This previous election cycle, which did not include any local elections, Britt said her office processed and issued about 1,945 ballots by mail, email and fax and about 1,152 of those ballots were returned by mail, while others were returned in person. She added 3,560 people voted early in person during the early voting period.