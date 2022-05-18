Rental property owners object to transient occupancy tax increase

Eleven local business and rental property owners told the Nelson County Board of Supervisors on May 10 they shouldn’t be expected to collect double the current occupancy tax rate from their lodgers if other renters aren’t collecting at all.

County staff have proposed increasing the Transient Occupancy Tax (TOT) — levied on hotels, motels, campgrounds and other facilities offering temporary lodging — from 5% to 10%. The board has built its proposed fiscal year 2023 county budget to include the $1.3 million in projected revenues from the increase.

Beth-Anne Driskill, general manager of the Cabins at Crabtree Falls, addressed an issue she first brought to the board in April. Driskill maintained many independent renters, who use vacation rental platforms like Airbnb and Vrbo to rent their properties, aren’t collecting the local transient occupancy tax from their lodgers.

“We would like to play on a fair playing field and others are not always following these rules,” Driskill said.

Wintergreen Property Owners Association Executive Director Jay Roberts told the board doubling the tax would be using “a sledgehammer for something that requires a screwdriver,” and urged the board to instead work with property owners to solve the problem of unequal collection.

Commissioner of the Revenue Pam Campbell said her department has done its best to police short-term rentals, often identifying renters not paying the tax through social media posts. She told the board her department collects from over 540 Airbnb-listed properties in the county and also receives a lump sum of local tax revenue from Vrbo. Campbell explained Vrbo doesn’t tell her department how many properties its payment is collected from.

“We do everything we know how to do. Of course, we’re missing people and we could do better,” she said.

A search for rental properties in Nelson County on Airbnb yields 729 “stays.” The same search on Vrbo yields over 300 properties.

According to Airbnb’s website, hosts using the platform must manually collect local occupancy taxes “unless automatic tax collection and payment is set up for their jurisdiction.”

Airbnb lists only Arlington County, Clarke County, Abingdon, Alexandria and Blacksburg as Virginia jurisdictions that automatically collect a regional transient occupancy tax on bookings.

Supervisors have argued the tax affects tourists and not Nelson County citizens while some rental business owners say a higher tax will drive away tourists and make it harder for them to stay in business.

“The phone is now starting to ring again. People are starting to return and at a time when we really need a rebound, I’m afraid this tax will do the opposite, and set us back again,” Jay Gamble, Wintergreen Resort General Manager, told the board.

Hayes Humphreys, chief operating officer at Devil’ Backbone Brewing Company, spoke to the effect a TOT increase could have on the food and beverage industry in Nelson County.

“Anything that we do to discourage people’s ability to stay locally and spend their money at night in the county rather than back in their localities when they go home is a significant detrimental impact to our business,” Humphreys said.

County Administrator Steve Carter reminded the board it reached a consensus at an earlier budget work session to increase the school division’s funding by $1.5 million in fiscal year 2023. Carter said the board designated the projected $1.3 million from a TOT increase to go towards schools.

Supervisor Tommy argued the county could make up the budgeted revenue by collecting from all short-term renters.

“I can think of a lot more that don’t pay this tax than do pay this tax,” Harvey said.

Supervisor David Parr said he couldn’t recall allocating the TOT revenue to the schools: “I feel like saying the word ‘schools’ is a good buzzword for a bad economic decision.” He withdrew his earlier support for the tax increase.

Parr said he couldn’t support an increase to the existing rate, “until we’re comfortable and confident we’re collecting at least 80% of this tax locally.”

Board Chair Jesse Rutherford said he would lead a subcommittee to address the issue with Supervisor Ernie Reed, county staff, Pam Campbell, Planning and Zoning Director Dylan Bishop and “community stakeholders” to represent the county’s hotel and lodging industry.

The board made no action on the TOT but planned to meet for another budget work session May 18.

