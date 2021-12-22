Rezoning approved for Roseland business

A Roseland business’s rezoning request to allow its existing office use to continue received the Nelson County Board of Supervisors’ unanimous approval.

Tectonics II, owned by Justin Crandall, sought rezoning from Agricultural (A-1) to Business (B-1) for its office location at 725 Beech Grove Road. The measure allows opportunity for other commercial uses on the property, which is adjacent to Devils Backbone Campground.

Existing zoning in the vicinity of the business is B-1 and A-1 and the area is mixed use in nature with a combination of agricultural, residential and commercial uses, according to the county.

The four-acre property received a special use permit for retail in 1984, which has since expired. The site has been used primarily for commercial office uses over the years and the rezoning proposal contains no plans for development, said Dylan Bishop, director of planning and zoning.

The property also has a storage barn and a greenhouse operated by The Wintergreen Nature Foundation. According to the application, Crandall would like to have options for operating businesses on the property, whether it is growth of Tectonics II, adding more space to lease to other businesses or construction of storage barns without the need to update a special use permit.

Crandall said the business last winter sold its former office further up the road. He recently told the Nelson County Planning Commission the location has been rented out and leased for real estate offices and hopefully he can expand and hire more employees.

“As long as we can stay in business, we’ll be there,” Crandall said of the property.

No one spoke on the matter during a public hearing at the board’s Dec. 14 meeting.

In other news:

The board voted to repeal an ordinance approving the formation of a joint entity, the Blue Ridge Cigarette Tax Board. After recently deciding to join the board, supervisors last month reversed course and opted against moving forward with joining a regional effort to pass a local cigarette tax that would include Nelson County.

At a special called meeting the previous week, largely to discuss capital planning efforts for facilities, the board voted 3-2 to use $50,000 in the county’s budget to go forward with a study on potential consolidation of the county’s two elementary schools, Tye River and Rockfish River. No decisions have been made and the county is looking at costs involved, according to officials. The vote at the Dec. 7 meeting was 3-2 with Chair Ernie Reed and Supervisor Skip Barton opposed and board members Tommy Harvey, David Parr and Jesse Rutherford in favor, according to County Administrator Steve Carter.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.