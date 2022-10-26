Robert Saunders takes Southeastern Farmer of the Year title after state win

Piney River farmer Robert Saunders calls himself a “problem solving” farmer. His leadership and farming practices recently earned regional recognition: Saunders has been named Southeastern Farmer of the Year at the 2022 Swisher/Sunbelt Ag Expo.

He’s the first Nelson County farmer to represent the state in the competition, and was selected over nine other state finalists from Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee for the title. The award recognizes excellence in agricultural production and farm management as well as leadership in farm and community organizations.

Nelson County Cooperative Extension Agent Grace Monger nominated Saunders for the award and conveyed the news to the Nelson County Times on Oct. 19 — the Swisher/Sunbelt Ag Expo runs from Oct. 18 to 20 in Moultrie, Georgia.

The Southeastern Farmer of the Year was selected by three judges who made virtual visits to the ten state finalists’ farms to evaluate their operations. Chief Judge David Wildy of Manila, Arkansas, was Southeastern Farmer of the Year in 2016 and said in a news release, “the 2022 State Farmers of the Year are certainly what I would describe as Excellence in Agriculture.”

“Without question Robert represented what this program is all about. He and his operation checked all the boxes and then some. This family operation has developed a tremendous business plan including succession plans and standard operating procedures. When the going gets tough they have the processes in place to make the right decisions,” Wildy said.

Saunders is the General Manager of Saunders Brothers wholesale nursery, orchard and farm market. He and brothers Jim, Bennett and Tom run the family business on much of the same land their grandfather Sam and four of his brothers farmed through the Great Depression.

Saunders returned to the family farm after graduating from Virginia Tech in 1986 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Agricultural Engineering, according to the release. He married his college sweetheart, Pat, after she graduated from Virginia Tech the same year with a degree in Interior Design. Pat and Robert’s son, daughter and nephews are the fourth generation for the family business.

Robert Saunders started with 542 acres in his first year of farming, according to the release. Now Saunders Brothers operates on 3,192 acres and produces annuals, boxwood, edibles, ferns, grasses, groundcovers, perennials, roses, shrubs and fruit trees for wholesale and retail sale. Cherries, peaches, nectarines, apples and Asian pears from the Saunders Brothers orchards are sold at the farm market and for wholesale trade.

“Like most farms, we’ve experienced issues of available labor. Over twenty years ago, we began using the H2A program and are now employing around 100 H2A full-time workers and 60 local full-time workers. We hire 25 to 30 part-time people seasonally as well,” Saunders said in the release. H2A workers are temporary, nonimmigrant labor.

“We’ve also made a concerted effort the last few years to improve worker ergonomics, designing and constructing a new plant potting facility that allows our employees to stand upright and under a roof when potting plants. Thus output, plant quality, and working conditions have greatly improved,” he added.

Swisher/Sunbelt noted Saunders’ conservation practices in the release; Saunders Brothers was the first container nursery in the U.S. to develop and implement new irrigation technology that detects how much water container plants need daily, reducing water usage in some container crops by half, or more than 100 million gallons annually. Saunders also practices plastic recycling, plants cover crops in fields and orchards and uses rice hulls as mulch to reduce the use of herbicides.

Following Robert’s father Paul Saunders’ legacy of boxwood research, Saunders Brothers’ wholly owned research subsidiary, Saunders Genetics LLC, works to develop better-looking and more disease-resistant boxwood cultivars. In 2020, Saunders Brothers supplied 400 boxwoods for a renovation of the White House’s rose garden.

Tobacco company Swisher’s Vice President of Smokeless Marketing Ron Carrel commented on Saunders’ win in the release: “Farming on land that has been in his family for over a century, Robert Saunders represents what the American farmer is all about. He exemplifies the traditions, values, and determination associated with the many responsibilities of being a steward of the land. The characteristics of farmers include being innovators, risk takers, pioneers, environmentalists, problem solvers, as well as agricultural and industry leaders in their community, state, nationally, and internationally. Robert, Pat, and their entire team check all of those boxes.”

Saunders received a $2,500 prize from Swisher for his state win, along with a $500 donation to his charity choice, Nelson Memorial Library, from agtech company Syngenta. As Southeastern Farmer of the Year, Saunders will receive a $15,000 cash prize from Swisher, and the use of a Massy Ferguson tractor for either one year or 250 hours, whichever comes first. Syngenta will donate an additional $500 to Saunders’ charity.